ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Crash, fire in North Myrtle Beach damage rental home, five cars, 3 golf carts

By Dennis Bright, Melissa Meyers
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDk88_0hGrYRGG00

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A wild series of events including a car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said.

The fire happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when a burning vehicle that had crashed spread to the home and several other vehicles, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue .

Two people who were in the vehicle were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, NMBFR said. Several people in the rental home and the homes on either side of the fire were all evacuated with help from North Myrtle beach police, but they were not hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEDeK_0hGrYRGG00
Photo: North Myrtle Beach Police Department

North Myrtle Beach police said Sunday afternoon that the incident began at about 4:15 a.m. when an officer saw a vehicle go off the road and hit some property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. The officer then lost sight of the vehicle as it “fled the incident location at a high rate of speed.”

A short time later, the vehicle crashed near North Ocean Boulevard and Spring Street, hitting an electrical box at the edge of the road, “causing it to burst into flames,” police said.

The vehicle then went through a divider between two homes on North Ocean Boulevard and hit a parked pickup truck before going airborne and hitting a residence, three other vehicles and three golf carts before finally coming to a rest on its top, police said.

Police said officers were not in pursuit of the vehicle when it crashed.

When officers arrived, police said they began helping the people in the car and evacuating nearby homes as the vehicle was on fire and had begun to spread to nearby structures.

Power to several homes in the area was off after mineral oil spilled from the pad-mounted transformer that was damaged in the incident, NMBFD said. A Santee Cooper crew responded to handle the cleanup and restore service.

No additional information was immediately available, including what charges, if any, the driver could be facing.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
myrtlebeachsc.com

Deerfield’s Colony Drive Threatened To Close Again

The ongoing fight between key Deerfield Plantation H.O.A.s, Horry County, Developers, and Deerfield Plantation residents continues. A message sent to Deerfield homeowners this week posted through Facebook messenger indicated Colony Drive would be closed, yet again. MESSAGE SENT TO HOMEOWNERS. Deerfield residents have been at odds with Horry County and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Golf Carts#Rental Home#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WBTW News13

Missing Timmonsville man found dead

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Timmonsville man who was last seen Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic, according to police. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WECT

Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June. Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

67K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy