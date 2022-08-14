Crash, fire in North Myrtle Beach damage rental home, five cars, 3 golf carts

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A wild series of events including a car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said.

The fire happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when a burning vehicle that had crashed spread to the home and several other vehicles, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue .

Two people who were in the vehicle were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, NMBFR said. Several people in the rental home and the homes on either side of the fire were all evacuated with help from North Myrtle beach police, but they were not hurt.

Photo: North Myrtle Beach Police Department

North Myrtle Beach police said Sunday afternoon that the incident began at about 4:15 a.m. when an officer saw a vehicle go off the road and hit some property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. The officer then lost sight of the vehicle as it “fled the incident location at a high rate of speed.”

A short time later, the vehicle crashed near North Ocean Boulevard and Spring Street, hitting an electrical box at the edge of the road, “causing it to burst into flames,” police said.

The vehicle then went through a divider between two homes on North Ocean Boulevard and hit a parked pickup truck before going airborne and hitting a residence, three other vehicles and three golf carts before finally coming to a rest on its top, police said.

Police said officers were not in pursuit of the vehicle when it crashed.

When officers arrived, police said they began helping the people in the car and evacuating nearby homes as the vehicle was on fire and had begun to spread to nearby structures.

Power to several homes in the area was off after mineral oil spilled from the pad-mounted transformer that was damaged in the incident, NMBFD said. A Santee Cooper crew responded to handle the cleanup and restore service.

No additional information was immediately available, including what charges, if any, the driver could be facing.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.