Showers and storms will return for Tuesday

DENVER —

Cooler and wetter weather will remain over Colorado early this week as a cold front moves into the central Rockies. Expect showers and thunderstorms again on Tuesday.

High temperatures will drop to the low to mid 80s for Denver and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Thunderstorms are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening, with cells capable of producing heavy rain, leading to the risk of flash flooding, especially over burn scar areas.

Warmer and drier weather will return Wednesday and Thursday, but not quite as hot as this most recent heat-wave.

More rainy and cooler weather will come back for the weekend.

Denver7 Weather

