Man with lengthy criminal record charged in 2021 west Charlotte deadly shooting
CHARLOTTE — The family of a man killed in a shooting in April 2021 held a balloon release the day after someone was charged in the case. Family members gathered Tuesday night at the spot along Wilkinson Boulevard where he was shot. “It still brings back heartache and pain...
WBTV
Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed last week spent Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young kids to put down guns. While CMPD confirmed a child was shot and killed at the Birch Townhomes Thursday, they...
wccbcharlotte.com
Detectives Charge Man For Murder In 2021 West Charlotte Fatal Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 25-year-old was fatally shot in west Charlotte Wednesday night sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to Wilkinson Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from...
Search continues for suspect in deadly Easter hit-and-run in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are calling for more help finding a car and suspect they believe were involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte on Easter Sunday. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on April 17 on the I-485 Outer […]
fox46.com
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest. 2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: …. US education secretary: Schools ready to handle COVID-19 …. Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered …. Man served with warrants for 2021 W CLT murder. Big Wheel at...
Charlotte man who was involved in 3 separate shootings is sentenced
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who was involved in three separate shootings has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. Ulondis Edwards, 23, of Charlotte, will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty. Edwards was involved in three separate shootings from 2020 to […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: 1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Shooting In North Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Northlake Mall Drive early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with injury call for service on Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.
‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run continues
It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver.
Suspect runs, AR-15 rifle, cocaine seized in Iredell County, deputies say
TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a man they said ran away after deputies responding to a noise complaint noticed a large plastic bag containing white powder in his vehicle, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were called out to complaints of noise and a large party […]
WBTV
Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. “I don’t have words in English to explain my state of mind of what I am actually going through,” said neighbor Deepalakshmi Jeyachandran. “It was so disturbing, and actually the family who had the loss, they just had their housewarming ceremony. It’s not an easy thing for someone to come to a new country, buy your own house, it’s a million dollar dream for us, you know. We waited for years to achieve this and things getting shattered in just a minute like this…so unfortunate.”
WBTV
4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
2-year-old hit, killed on NC highway; troopers asking for public’s help to find suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene on Friday night in Cabarrus County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11 p.m. the young child ran into the eastbound lanes of NC Highway 73 at...
Toddler in Lancaster shot, flown to hospital; police investigating
LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a toddler was shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex, and officers say one person is in custody. The Lancaster Police Department sent a news release to Channel 9 saying that officers got a call around 1 p.m. saying that a toddler around 20 months old was injured. Investigators arrived and found the toddler with a “gunshot wound to the upper right torso,” and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.
78-year-old man accused of indecent liberties with a minor in Iredell County, deputies say
IREDELL Co., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 78-year-old Conover man was arrested Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the investigation began on July 18 after the sheriff’s office received a report regarding an incident with a minor. Detectives interviewed the victim who […]
WBTV
Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
WBTV
Person in custody after child found shot at home in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a shooting after a toddler was found shot at a home on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex on Pardue Street around 1 p.m. where a child had a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. It’s unclear how they were shot.
fox46.com
Missing man found dead at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was last seen going for a hike in McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday was found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members that he was going for a hike...
Charlotte man with several violent convictions sentenced for illegal gun possession
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man with multiple prior violent convictions was sentenced to over seven years in prison Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Officials said 55-year-old Timothy Lamont Johnson had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in June […]
Sheriff: Two people arrested in Cleveland County with estimated 44 pounds of meth
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop in Cleveland County led to the arrest of two suspects accused of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine worth more than $1 million, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said they found approximately 44 pounds of meth and...
Charlotte man pulled over in Statesville arrested on drug charges
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man with a criminal history is now facing additional drug charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. A traffic stop was conducted on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Ronnie Burleson Saturday on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. Deputies said Burleson was suspicious and employed a canine, who […]
