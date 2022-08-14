ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed last week spent Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young kids to put down guns. While CMPD confirmed a child was shot and killed at the Birch Townhomes Thursday, they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Charge Man For Murder In 2021 West Charlotte Fatal Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 25-year-old was fatally shot in west Charlotte Wednesday night sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to Wilkinson Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers

The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest. 2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: …. US education secretary: Schools ready to handle COVID-19 …. Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered …. Man served with warrants for 2021 W CLT murder. Big Wheel at...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: 1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Shooting In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Northlake Mall Drive early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with injury call for service on Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. “I don’t have words in English to explain my state of mind of what I am actually going through,” said neighbor Deepalakshmi Jeyachandran. “It was so disturbing, and actually the family who had the loss, they just had their housewarming ceremony. It’s not an easy thing for someone to come to a new country, buy your own house, it’s a million dollar dream for us, you know. We waited for years to achieve this and things getting shattered in just a minute like this…so unfortunate.”
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Toddler in Lancaster shot, flown to hospital; police investigating

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a toddler was shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex, and officers say one person is in custody. The Lancaster Police Department sent a news release to Channel 9 saying that officers got a call around 1 p.m. saying that a toddler around 20 months old was injured. Investigators arrived and found the toddler with a “gunshot wound to the upper right torso,” and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.
LANCASTER, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

78-year-old man accused of indecent liberties with a minor in Iredell County, deputies say

IREDELL Co., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 78-year-old Conover man was arrested Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the investigation began on July 18 after the sheriff’s office received a report regarding an incident with a minor. Detectives interviewed the victim who […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Person in custody after child found shot at home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a shooting after a toddler was found shot at a home on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex on Pardue Street around 1 p.m. where a child had a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. It’s unclear how they were shot.
LANCASTER, SC
fox46.com

Missing man found dead at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was last seen going for a hike in McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday was found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members that he was going for a hike...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man pulled over in Statesville arrested on drug charges

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man with a criminal history is now facing additional drug charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. A traffic stop was conducted on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Ronnie Burleson Saturday on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. Deputies said Burleson was suspicious and employed a canine, who […]
STATESVILLE, NC

