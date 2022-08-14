ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Wednesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. McCann will catch against his division rivals after Michael Perez was benched on Wednesday evening. In a matchup versus Atlanta's right-hander James Odorizzi, our models project McCann to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Adam Engel batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Engel will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Seby Zavala returns to the bench with Yasmani Grandal moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Seby Zavala
numberfire.com

White Sox's Romy Gonzalez batting ninth on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Gonzalez will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Lenyn Sosa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto batting seventh for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Alberto will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Gavin Lux moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Viloria will catch for left-hander Cole Ragans on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#The Chicago White Sox#The Detroit Tigers
numberfire.com

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor batting eighth on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Jonathan Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 8.6 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Xander Bogaerts batting third for Boston on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Jarren Duran returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Ji-Man Choi taking over first base on Wednesday evening

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is batting sixth in Wednesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Choi will operate first base after Isaac Paredes was left on the bench versus New York's righty Domingo German. numberFire's models project Choi to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary of...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Royals' Nicky Lopez sitting on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Maikel Garcia starting at shortstop. Garcia will bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.5...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Touki Toussaint on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Max Stassi returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 6.8 FanDuel points...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera hitting sixth for Yankees on Wednesday evening

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is batting sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera will man the hot corner after Josh Donaldson was picked as New York's designated hitter and Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A. In a matchup against Corey Kluber, our models project Cabrera...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Rays give Christian Bethancourt a breather on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher / first baseman Christian Bethancourt is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Bethancourt will rest in New York after Francisco Mejia was announced as Wednesday's starting catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Bethancourt has produced a 12.6% barrel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Brewers' Keston Hiura batting fifth on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hiura will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hiura for 10.3 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy