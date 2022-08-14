Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. McCann will catch against his division rivals after Michael Perez was benched on Wednesday evening. In a matchup versus Atlanta's right-hander James Odorizzi, our models project McCann to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Adam Engel batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Engel will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Seby Zavala returns to the bench with Yasmani Grandal moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez batting ninth on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Gonzalez will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Lenyn Sosa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto batting seventh for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Alberto will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Gavin Lux moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Viloria will catch for left-hander Cole Ragans on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor batting eighth on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Jonathan Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 8.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Xander Bogaerts batting third for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Jarren Duran returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Ji-Man Choi taking over first base on Wednesday evening
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is batting sixth in Wednesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Choi will operate first base after Isaac Paredes was left on the bench versus New York's righty Domingo German. numberFire's models project Choi to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nicky Lopez sitting on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Maikel Garcia starting at shortstop. Garcia will bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Touki Toussaint on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Max Stassi returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 6.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera hitting sixth for Yankees on Wednesday evening
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is batting sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera will man the hot corner after Josh Donaldson was picked as New York's designated hitter and Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A. In a matchup against Corey Kluber, our models project Cabrera...
numberfire.com
Rays give Christian Bethancourt a breather on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher / first baseman Christian Bethancourt is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Bethancourt will rest in New York after Francisco Mejia was announced as Wednesday's starting catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Bethancourt has produced a 12.6% barrel...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Keston Hiura batting fifth on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hiura will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hiura for 10.3 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0