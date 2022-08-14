ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A dream come true’: Arlington’s Noel Buck makes debut with Revolution at age 17

By Trevor Hass
"It's a lot of emotions, you know. It’s just a lot."

Revolution midfielder Noel Buck shakes hands with D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Noel Buck of Arlington, who joined the New England Revolution Academy at age 12, made his long-awaited Major League Soccer debut with the Revolution at age 17 on Saturday.

Buck, who appeared in 66 games at the youth level, eventually transitioned to the New England Revolution II and impressed there as well. He signed an MLS contract in January and got his chance to compete with the Revolution on Saturday after months of anticipation. Buck didn’t squander it, and he more than held his own.

He subbed in during the second half and played 27 minutes, helping the Revolution outlast D.C. United, 1-0, at Gillette Stadium. The midfielder Buck, the seventh Homegrown Player in club history, completed seven of eight passes and nearly set up a Carles Gil goal.

Buck was most pleased to get the win in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

“It’s a dream, really. It’s a dream come true,” Buck told reporters. “It’s a lot of emotions, you know. It’s just a lot. I mean, it feels great obviously. But there’s also a quick turnaround that we’ve got to be mindful of.”

His teammates and head coach praised him for his poise and level of execution. Andrew Farrell said he was “unbelievable,” and Bruce Arena called it an “excellent first performance.”

“I was very impressed,” Arena said. “A very competitive kid for 17 years old. His passing was excellent.”

Buck is delighted, but he hopes this is only the beginning.

“It’s important, in my opinion, not to sit too much on it,” Buck said. “Tonight, I can enjoy it, enjoy that I made my debut and I played well. But overall, it’s on to the next, and it doesn’t mean anything if I can’t keep doing it.”

