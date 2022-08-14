ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport to hold free vehicles show Saturday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport will host its second annual Wings and Wheels event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Visitors can tour the new General Aviation facility and see cars, motorcycles, airplanes and other vehicles with wheels for free. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting for the new General Aviation Terminal at 1 p.m., an airport representative said Tuesday.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

City plans KG Towncenter water repair for Wednesday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette has planned to shut off water at KG Towncenter from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The reason for the shutoff is to repair a leak on the water main, city documents state. No further information was available.
GILLETTE, WY
Gillette, WY
Sports
City
Gillette, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Obituary: Frank Hoadley

Frank Hoadley: November 3, 1944 – August 4, 2022. Frank Ross Hoadley was born November 3, 1944 to Joseph and Frances Hoadley in Saint Louis, MO where Doctor Joe was finishing his residency. The family would relocate to Gillette, WY after Doc Joe finished his service as an Army surgeon.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 17

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Aug. 16, Second Street and Gillette Avenue, GPD. A 24-year-old...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Scott Matheny wins bid for sheriff in primary

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Scott Matheny has won his Republican Primary Election bid for another four-year term as Campbell County Sheriff and will advance to the fall General Election. Matheny defeated sheriff-hopeful and former sheriff’s office sergeant Janaia Hyland with 6,840 votes to Hyland’s 4,755, according to the unofficial 2022...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming

A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
Sheridan Media

North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results

Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Aug. 16

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
kotatv.com

Man dies in Wyoming prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
TORRINGTON, WY
county17.com

(PHOTOS) Two taken to hospital after head-on collision in Gillette Friday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A two-car collision occurred Friday afternoon about 500 feet northeast of the tunnel on American Road that runs under the railroad tracks. Two women, who both were driving, were involved in the head-on crash, Sgt. Gary Sams said. Both were taken to Campbell County Health. At...
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/16/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Aug. 16:. At 4:23 a.m.to Mills Avenue for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 1:58 p.m. to Union Chapel Road for the report of a grassfire. Firefighters contained the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Voting guide for Campbell County Primary Election

GILLETTE, Wyo. — County 17 has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Campbell County’s Primary Election in 2022. Election Day voting will take place today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their platforms in their own words...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

