Game and Fish: Sheridan Region hunters have a good chance at a successful harvest in 2022
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Drought conditions and disease concerns will have some impact on harvest numbers during the 2022 hunting season, though there should still be ample opportunity for a successful hunt, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Drought conditions and impacts from epizootic hemorrhagic disease, as well...
Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport to hold free vehicles show Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport will host its second annual Wings and Wheels event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Visitors can tour the new General Aviation facility and see cars, motorcycles, airplanes and other vehicles with wheels for free. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting for the new General Aviation Terminal at 1 p.m., an airport representative said Tuesday.
10-year-old boy airlifted to Denver following ATV crash on Iberlin Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A boy was transported to a hospital in Casper and airlifted to a Denver hospital after he was in a crash of two ATV four-wheelers Aug. 12 in Campbell County, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. A 6-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy were both on ATVs...
City plans KG Towncenter water repair for Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette has planned to shut off water at KG Towncenter from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The reason for the shutoff is to repair a leak on the water main, city documents state. No further information was available.
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
Obituary: Frank Hoadley
Frank Hoadley: November 3, 1944 – August 4, 2022. Frank Ross Hoadley was born November 3, 1944 to Joseph and Frances Hoadley in Saint Louis, MO where Doctor Joe was finishing his residency. The family would relocate to Gillette, WY after Doc Joe finished his service as an Army surgeon.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Aug. 16, Second Street and Gillette Avenue, GPD. A 24-year-old...
Campbell undersheriff: Driver in American Road head-on collision will receive citation
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A driver involved in a head-on crash Aug. 12 on American Road will be issued a citation for failure to maintain a travel lane, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said today. The 38-year-old woman said she last remembered turning down the radio in the the maroon...
Knutson, Ford, McCreery advance to General Election in county commission race
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Butch Knutson, Jim Ford, and Kelley McCreery will appear on the General Election ballot this fall after winning their 2022 Republican bid for Campbell County Commissioner in the 2022 Primary Election. With the unofficial results announced Aug. 16, the three new candidates have defeated sitting Commissioners...
Uncontested races and candidates’ profile links for Campbell County Primary ballot races
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is the full list of races appearing on Campbell County’s Primary Election ballot for which candidates are running unopposed. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16. The full list of candidates on the ballot, along with their completed candidate questionnaires, can be found here....
Sheridan sheriff: 2 men reportedly involved in Fox Park break-in now in Campbell jail
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday that that two men law enforcement say were involved in a break-in that was reported Aug. 10 near Fox Park in Gillette were delivered Tuesday to Campbell County Detention Center after spending time in Sheridan’s jail.
Scott Matheny wins bid for sheriff in primary
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Scott Matheny has won his Republican Primary Election bid for another four-year term as Campbell County Sheriff and will advance to the fall General Election. Matheny defeated sheriff-hopeful and former sheriff’s office sergeant Janaia Hyland with 6,840 votes to Hyland’s 4,755, according to the unofficial 2022...
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results
Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Aug. 16
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
(PHOTOS) Two taken to hospital after head-on collision in Gillette Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A two-car collision occurred Friday afternoon about 500 feet northeast of the tunnel on American Road that runs under the railroad tracks. Two women, who both were driving, were involved in the head-on crash, Sgt. Gary Sams said. Both were taken to Campbell County Health. At...
Lundvall, McLeland claim top spots for Gillette Mayor, 4 city council candidates advance in Primary Election
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Shay Lundvall and Nathan McLeland have won the top spots for Gillette Mayor and, along with four Gillette City Council candidates, will advance to the General Election. Lundvall and McLeland won their bids over candidate Jarik Dudley in the 2022 Primary Election, marking the end of...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/16/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Aug. 16:. At 4:23 a.m.to Mills Avenue for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 1:58 p.m. to Union Chapel Road for the report of a grassfire. Firefighters contained the...
Voting guide for Campbell County Primary Election
GILLETTE, Wyo. — County 17 has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Campbell County’s Primary Election in 2022. Election Day voting will take place today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their platforms in their own words...
