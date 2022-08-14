ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

CNET

Inside the Plan to De-extinct the Tasmanian Tiger

Wilfred Batty's sister had just sat down to eat lunch when, out the window, she saw a shadow flicker across the yard. A beast, slender and wolf-like, prowled around the chicken pens. The creature, a thylacine, had been the cause of great trouble for Batty and other local farmers in...
ANIMALS
Thrillist

Take a Submarine to the Bottom of the Great Lakes

When the waves of Lake Huron closed over my head as I sank down to the bottom of the Great Lake, I admit I was a little panicky. I definitely thought about drowning. After all, I’d nearly drowned three times in my life. Though the first two times I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
natureworldnews.com

Dinosaurs: Secret to Carrying Massive Bodies Uncovered by Scientists

The long-standing mystery of how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land has been solved by science. A team led by the Universities of Queensland and Monash used engineering techniques and 3D modeling to digitally recreate and assess the functionality of various sauropods' foot bones.
WILDLIFE
AFP

Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'

When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
MOVIES
BBC

University of Exeter at heart of rock art discoveries

Archaeologists at the University of Exeter are at the heart of a global event to showcase ancient rock art. The Painted Forest event in Colombia will show works thought to be from the first humans to enter the Amazon. The discoveries have been unearthed by Lastjourney, a Colombian-English research collaboration,...
VISUAL ART
Introvert boy

Meet Princess Caraboo: Who Fooled a Nation

Nathan Cooper Branwhite, engraver, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 3, 1817, A strange woman, around the age of 20, walks down the street of Almondsbury, an English village in Gloucestershire. A cobbler and his wife found a lady taking high breaths and exhaustedly walking in the village. She was speaking a different language. They took her to the local county magistrate, where the magistrate kept her as she was an unknown person in their country.
Field & Stream

Watch a Jaguar Suddenly Take Down a Caiman

The participants of a wildlife tour in the Pantanal recently witnessed an absolutely epic wildlife interaction: A caiman appeared to be relaxing when suddenly, a jaguar sprang out of the thick vegetation next to the water. A split second before the jaguar reached it, the caiman tried to dart away. But the jaguar was too fast. It pounced on the caiman and after a couple of seconds of underwater struggle, emerged from the water with the soft underside of the neck of the big reptile clamped between its jaws. Then the big cat quickly disappeared back into the vegetation with its quarry.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds

Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

A food blogger said ‘It’s called dinner. Not supper.’ The responses got a little intense

“Never get in between a man and his supper” — or is it dinner? From the looks of things, one writer still doesn’t have a definitive answer. On Aug. 2, Food blogger and Little Rock, Arkansas, writer Kevin Shalin accidentally began a debate on Facebook for his blog called The Mighty Rib. In the Facebook post, Shalin innocently posted five little words that sent shockwaves through the comment section.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
katzenworld.co.uk

The Felines of New York: The Pet Shop Cat

On one of our trips around the world we ended up checking out a pet shop in New York City to see what kind of cat products where available in the US. Little did we expect that we would be greeted by a friendly feline in the pet shop!. He...
PETS
yankodesign.com

This minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden was designed to help a young family “feel green”

Designed by Satoshi Saito of SAI Architectural Design Office, the Melt House was the result of a young family asking him to build a home where they could “feel green”. Saito wanted to build, “A home that feels green is not just a home where you can see the green from anywhere, but a home where the residents actively use the external space and grow together with the green. Taking a nap under a tree, touching a leaf, planting a tree or flowers, spending time directly feeling the wind, and smelling greenery are less common now in urban societies. I thought that I could create an original experience of this rich life that is being forgotten.”
WORLD
