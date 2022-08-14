ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed

By Andres Triay, Arden Farhi, Jeff Pegues
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
big_daddy62
3d ago

The national archives probably audited the classified materials that were returned in June. After the audit some were still missing. Donald and his administration were the last to check these documents out and never checked them back. FBI has an inside informant and knew the documents were still there.

robert herring II
3d ago

for all you if trump had what you said which i highly doubt two questions come to mind why would you ask for the cameras to be turned off and two why would the judge you use be an ex epstein lawyer

Maddog D
3d ago

DOESN'T MATTER......DOESN'T MATTER.. Everyone else is at fault here!!...I can't believe Trump EVER Did anything Wrong....EVER....!!!!!...🤣🤣😃🤡😂😂😉😉😉

