Omaha police investigating suspected double-homicide; release victims' names

The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating a double homicide from Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a "nature unknown" 911 call near 16th and Frederick Streets on Saturday, shortly after 3 p.m.

Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the residence. "The circumstances around their deaths are considered suspicious," say police.

OPD: "Detectives are looking for a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates 9957 as it was stolen from the scene of the homicides. If this vehicle is located, please call 911.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward."

