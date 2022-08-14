Read full article on original website
Child in Critical Condition After West Woodlawn Shooting, Chicago Police Say
A child was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after being shot in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood, according to officials. The shooting occurred near the intersection of 61st Street and South Vernon, according to Chicago fire officials. According to authorities, a 6-year-old boy was inside of an apartment at...
Man shot, critically wounded near Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 45-year-old was near the sidewalk around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire struck him in the back and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to the University...
fox32chicago.com
Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting
Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in South Shore, police say
A boy, 13, was shot on the city's South Side on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
17-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Teen Girl in the Neck During Evanston Backyard Party
A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with a July shooting at a backyard party that seriously wounded a teenaged girl. On the evening of July 25, the girl was with other teenagers at a party in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue when someone fired at least seven shots over a fence, police said.
Security Guard Fires Shots at Fleeing Carjacker at River North Gas Station
A security guard fired shots at a fleeing carjacker at a gas station on the Near North Side Tuesday evening. The car was later found in the West Woodlawn neighborhood about 11 miles away and it was not known if the carjacker was hit, according to Chicago police. The attack...
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
Teen charged in shooting, attempted carjacking of retired Chicago officer on West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to carjack a retired Chicago police officer in his Lawndale driveway Sunday, leading to a shootout that left the teen wounded and the retired officer shot four times. Mareon Jones was arrested later that day when he...
Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down. "My brother did not deserve that. He didn't," she said.A close bond between a brother...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery crew shoots 1 man, robs 4 others in Edgewater during 15-minute crime spree
Editor’s note: A fully updated report about the crime spree is available at this link. A group of armed men swept through Edgewater overnight, robbing five men and shooting one of them, according to Chicago police reports obtained by CWBChicago. While the Chicago Police Department issued a brief statement...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while walking out of South Side home
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking out of a house Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 22-year-old was leaving a house around 11:22 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting at him in the 11600 block of South Justine Street, police said. He was...
South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub was intentional, CPD says; 3rd victim ID'd
Chicago police officials said Monday that a high speed hit-and-run that killed three men outside a well-known South Shore gay bar appears to be an intentional attack.
2 found shot dead in Lincoln Square home
CHICAGO — Two people were found shot dead in a Lincoln Square home on Monday. Chicago police said a 43-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were found around 3:30 p.m. inside a home on the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. Both were found fatally shot in the head. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the […]
9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 9-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park. Police said the girl was walking with a woman, just before 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue, when a man approached. According to police, the man grabbed the child and started running. Police said the girl was able to get away, in the 6600 block of North Ridge Boulevard. The offender ran off. Police described him as a man 5'8″-5'10", 150-170lbs with short dreadlocks and glasses. He was seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, white gym shoes and a camouflaged baseball hat. The 9-year-old girl was not injured.
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
Shots fired after woman’s vehicle stolen while pumping gas in River North
CHICAGO — Shots erupted at a River North gas station Tuesday night after a woman’s vehicle was stolen while she was pumping gas. Just before 6:45 p.m., police said a 34-year-old woman was pumping gas with her driver’s side door open when a suspect approached. The woman was struck by the door and sustained a […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
