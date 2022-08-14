ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot, critically wounded near Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 45-year-old was near the sidewalk around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire struck him in the back and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to the University...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting

Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop

CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down. "My brother did not deserve that. He didn't," she said.A close bond between a brother...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking out of South Side home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking out of a house Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 22-year-old was leaving a house around 11:22 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting at him in the 11600 block of South Justine Street, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 found shot dead in Lincoln Square home

CHICAGO — Two people were found shot dead in a Lincoln Square home on Monday. Chicago police said a 43-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were found around 3:30 p.m. inside a home on the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. Both were found fatally shot in the head. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 9-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park. Police said the girl was walking with a woman, just before 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue, when a man approached. According to police, the man grabbed the child and started running. Police said the girl was able to get away, in the 6600 block of North Ridge Boulevard. The offender ran off. Police described him as a man 5'8″-5'10", 150-170lbs with short dreadlocks and glasses. He was seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, white gym shoes and a camouflaged baseball hat.  The 9-year-old girl was not injured. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
