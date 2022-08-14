DONIPHAN COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Doniphan County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Ford Mustang driven by Kevin J. Marika, 36, Wathena, was westbound on U.S. 36 just east of Ottumwa Road. The car left the roadway to the...
BROWN COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Jose Pinto, 44, Fairview, was turning eastbound onto Natchez Street from U.S. 36 in Hiawatha. The driver failed to yield. A westbound...
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 54-year-old Dale W. Birch of Atchison on District Court warrants for violation of a protective order and criminal damage to property, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In 2019, Birch...
Northwest Missouri State University is searching for its new president after not renewing the contract for John Jasinski. Clarence Green is currently serving as the interim president for the university. Board of Regents Chair John Moore, who is also head of the search committee for the new president, says currently...
