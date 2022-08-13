Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
KSAT 12
After months of searching, San Antonio police track down suspect in East Side murder
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have caught up with a man who they believe is tied to a murder at an East Side home earlier this year. They took Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, into custody late Tuesday morning. Investigators had identified Jones as a suspect and obtained a...
KSAT 12
18-year-old in backyard wounded in shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old standing in his backyard was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place, just south of Highway 90 on the city’s Southwest Side.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after victim lured by woman he met online, carjacked, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest after a man was lured by someone he met on social media and was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. Ethan Lee Gaitan, 17, faces a charge of aggravated robbery...
Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person who's responsible for a hit-and-run in west San Antonio that happened Tuesday morning, officials say. Around 1:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to highway 90W near the 36th exit for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
KTSA
Man in critical condition following hit and ran on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a driver who didn’t stop after hitting a pedestrian on Highway 90. It happened at around 1:30 A.M. Tuesday in the westbound lane, close to South General McMullen. The hit and run was witnessed by a police officer. He...
KSAT 12
Robbery suspect arrested after holding woman at gunpoint, stealing van, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police arrested a 29-year-old man Monday afternoon in connection with an aggravated robbery. Just before 1 p.m. Monday, SAPD officers responded to a robbery in progress call. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who stated his wife was held at gunpoint, and their van had been stolen.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after robbing man's work truck at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after facing several charges of aggravated robbery. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Holmes at around 1 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to police, a man reported his work truck was taken at gunpoint. Police say, Nathan Flores,...
KSAT 12
Man robs SW Side taco stand, fires gunshot into air, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say brandished a handgun and robbed a taco stand on the city’s Southwest Side late Saturday night. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a taco stand in the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Road, not far from Medina Base Road.
KTSA
Gunshot victims show up at San Antonio hospital, refuse to cooperate with investigating officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two women showed up at a Northeast side emergency room with gunshot wounds Monday morning but they’re not offering much help for the officers trying to track down whoever shot them. Police were called to Northeast Baptist on Village Drive just before 2...
KSAT 12
2 women with gunshot wounds show up at hospital, refuse to cooperate with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two women showed up at a hospital both with gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to Northeast Baptist Hospital in the 8800 block of Village Drive after receiving reports of people wounded. According to police,...
KSAT 12
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after argument leads to stabbing on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man during an altercation on the city’s East Side Saturday night. Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gembler Road, not far from North W.W. White Road after receiving word of a cutting.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for suspect in hit-and-run accident that left teen injured
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is in the hospital and police are investigating a hit-and-run accident. Police say an SUV hit the teen then fled the scene. The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of Kirk Place & Frio City Rd. at around 10:07 p.m. According to police, the 19-year-old...
KSAT 12
Castle Hills police searching for man who wrecked SUV, wanted on DWI warrant in Bexar County
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Castle Hills police are working to track down a driver who crashed his SUV into a stone wall and flipped it before running from the scene on Sunday morning. The incident happened near the corner of the 6700 block of West Avenue and Mimosa Drive.
News Channel 25
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women
SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
KTSA
Driver attempting to flee the scene of a crash gets t-boned by another vehicle on San Antonio West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for several people who scattered after the car they were in crashed with two other vehicles. It all started just before 1 A.M. Monday when the driver of a red sedan crashed into a car near downtown. They didn’t...
KSAT 12
The disappearance of King Jay Davila; South Texas Crime Stories
The staged kidnapping of an 8-month-old baby angered the entire San Antonio community. The details of the case shocked many and three people ended up behind bars. In this week’s episode, we revisit the killing of King Jay Davila, labeled by an investigative reporter as “one of the most horrific child abuse cases that Bexar County has seen probably the last 30 years.”
KSAT 12
Man dies at hospital after he was found shot on East Side street
SAN ANTONIO – Police are still looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an East Side intersection. According to information from SAPD, neighbors called for help after hearing shots fired. Officers arrived at the intersection of N. Polaris & Canton St. just after 1:30 a.m. to find a man in a pool of blood.
KTSA
Man runs from the scene of a crash in Castle Hills, police ask for help in locating him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Castle Hills are looking for a man who rolled his SUV, then ran from the scene. It happened Sunday morning in the 6700 block of West Avenue. The driver, identified as 55 year old Robert Lee Barnes, lost control of his vehicle...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
