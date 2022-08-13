ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

18-year-old in backyard wounded in shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old standing in his backyard was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place, just south of Highway 90 on the city’s Southwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Robbery suspect arrested after holding woman at gunpoint, stealing van, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police arrested a 29-year-old man Monday afternoon in connection with an aggravated robbery. Just before 1 p.m. Monday, SAPD officers responded to a robbery in progress call. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who stated his wife was held at gunpoint, and their van had been stolen.
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after robbing man's work truck at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after facing several charges of aggravated robbery. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Holmes at around 1 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to police, a man reported his work truck was taken at gunpoint. Police say, Nathan Flores,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Coworker#North Side#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women

SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The disappearance of King Jay Davila; South Texas Crime Stories

The staged kidnapping of an 8-month-old baby angered the entire San Antonio community. The details of the case shocked many and three people ended up behind bars. In this week’s episode, we revisit the killing of King Jay Davila, labeled by an investigative reporter as “one of the most horrific child abuse cases that Bexar County has seen probably the last 30 years.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man dies at hospital after he was found shot on East Side street

SAN ANTONIO – Police are still looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an East Side intersection. According to information from SAPD, neighbors called for help after hearing shots fired. Officers arrived at the intersection of N. Polaris & Canton St. just after 1:30 a.m. to find a man in a pool of blood.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy