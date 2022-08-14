ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Nearly two decades after its opening, TMA Glass Pavilion holds to original principles

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJ0AB_0hGqYtmV00

The story of the Glass Pavilion at the Toledo Museum of Art is one of growth and evolution, marking a new direction for a century-old institution.

Opened in August 2006, the idea dates back as far as 2000. It was then that the museum unveiled plans to expand its campus beyond the initial 1912 building across Monroe Street with the construction of a $30 million facility designed by Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of the Japanese design firm SANAA Ltd.

As it stands today, the building consists of one 15-foot story with a full basement containing offices, classrooms, workspaces, and plentiful display space for the institution’s glass collection. There are three courtyards, a café, a meeting area, and a dining area.

Entering from the Monroe Street side, one sees centerpieces like a floor-to-ceiling chandelier designed by Dale Chihuly. Hot shops and spaces for flameworking, neon and lampworking on the first floor, where students and professionals work with creating glass in traditional furnace fired methods are complimented by smaller workshops in the basement containing tools for flat glass, stained glass, slumping, fusing, kiln firing, mold making and sandblasting.

Administrators considered calling the 75,615-square-foot building the Center for Glass but ultimately went with the name “Glass Pavilion” to highlight the connectivity between the component parts of the museum, something the museum stresses to this day.

"We'd like people to think about the Glass Pavilion almost as you do when you say, 'I'll meet you in the Classic Court' or 'I'll meet you in the Great Gallery,' seeing it as another part of the museum as a whole," Roger Berkowitz, then director of the Toledo Museum of Art, told The Blade at the building’s groundbreaking in November 2003. "We also thought the way it works in the landscape is more pavilion-like than it is center-like."

Mr. Berkowitz also said that the Glass Pavilion’s combination of display and practice would be one that would serve as mutual “immediate inspiration” for student artists looking at the items on display and for members of the public who are able to view both the museum’s historical glass collection and students working in the techniques that were used to make some of the items in the collection.

Nearly 20 years later, long after Mr. Berkowitz’s retirement, those working in the Glass Pavilion today uphold similar ideals for what the building represents in the grand scope of the activities of the Toledo Museum of Art.

“The studio spaces alongside the exhibition spaces are one of the beautiful things about the architecture we are working with,” said Alan Iwamura, glass studio manager. “Even when we are in the glass studios, there is this direct line of sight to the collection and that can be used in a number of different ways. It could be a gallery walkthrough or a gallery visit during a residency. We have even hosted teaching artists for our summer classes over the last few years who have had work in the collection, and they have been able to access that and use it as teaching points.”

Mr. Iwamura has been the manager of the Glass Pavilion’s glass studios since 2017. In that time, through managing the logistical operations and safety regulations of the studio, Mr. Iwamura has been in charge of one of the Glass Pavilion’s chief contributions to the community — the workshops and residency programs, which often go across the subject matters and techniques of the different studios.

“My team and I host the Guest Artist Pavilion Project,” he said. “It is a visiting artist in residence program and we host four every year. We offer this residency to artists that have worked with glass their whole career, as well as artists for whom glass is completely new. We try to get a wide breadth of different kinds of artists.”

In addition to the GAP project, summer intensive classes are ongoing in the glass studios and each workshop is open for rent, to those that feel comfortable going off and creating by themselves. All in all, it creates a very busy schedule for the facility, which Mr. Iwamura said has only grown in depth and breadth over the years he has been involved.

“Even when there is no programming, we may be working on special projects or conducting maintenance. There is almost always something going on here,” he said.

Mr. Iwamura said that it is in those who are experiencing glass as a creative process for the first time that he sees much of the exploration, like many of the new ideas, new ways of looking at the material and the widest variety of studio practices or approaches to the art.

“These artists are able to take their own creative process and their own history of making and apply that to the knowledge and skillset we are offering with the assistance of our staff,” he said. “We have a team of  very skilled glassmakers and artists in their own right, who are working alongside our visiting artists and they are constantly bouncing ideas off each other, thinking about how we might approach the material and how we might approach the process within the ideas that the visiting artists are bringing to us.”

Within the studio, Misha Nalepa, the pavilion’s lead studio artist, notices many of the same things. Mr. Nalepa is involved with the performing of glass blowing demonstrations, training studio artists, and working production on annual projects of the museum like the creation of the annual goblet, which Mr. Iwamura contributes to as well.

He said that coming to the Toledo Museum of Art was a new experience for him, but being able to work in the environment of the Glass Pavilion has made it worthwhile.

“It is a gamechanger to work with artists that are in glass and have been working at it for a long time, but also artists that may know a little about glass but they are pushing the limits of ‘can we do this,’ he said. “You have a moment as a glass blower or a glass maker where you have been built to think, ‘this is the structure of how we do things’ and then someone asks you that question and you go, “Oh, I think that could work.”

Mr. Nalepa said that because of the positioning of the Glass Pavilion workshops next to the glass on display and across from the main museum building, he feels a tremendous immersion in his art that inspires him daily.

“It could just be a Monday, Tuesday, any day of the week really,” he said. “I could be working and you turn around and you have everything from ancient glass to contemporary, right here. It is easy enough to say I could look that up on the internet, but to see that in life and right in front of you is completely different and inspiring.

“Glass is not only my job but I also love things like jewelry making and getting to go across the street to see ancient Roman or Egyptian periods or anything like that is great. You are just surrounded by it not only in glass but in the larger community as an artist.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Black Swamp Arts Festival ranked among nation’s most profitable

Sunshine Artist magazine has named the Black Swamp Arts Festival among the top 200 most profitable art festivals in the country, based on participating artists’ reported 2021 sales. Black Swamp Arts Festival ranked 74th in the Fine Art and Design category. Sunshine Artist is a nationally recognized publication for...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End

TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public. Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Black Swamp Arts Festival made possible by the sweat equity of volunteers

Last year festivalgoers were primed for the Black Swamp Arts Festival’s return. They turned out in force for the festival, and that included answering the call to volunteer. One year later the anticipatory buzz may have faded a bit but Emily Keegan, who co-chairs the volunteer committee with Anne McLaughlin, is confident people will come through yet again to pour beer, give artists a break, make crafts with kids, sell t-shirts, glasses and other merchandise, and all the other jobs needed to make the annual festival a success.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return

As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Pretels passed down in Price family

PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Local couple to star in new documentary

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kazuyo Sejima
Person
Dale Chihuly
toledo.com

The Toledo Humane Society Family Pet Clinic’s Grand Opening is this Saturday

Join the Toledo Humane Society as they celebrate the grand opening of their Toledo Humane Society Family Pet Clinic this Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 2:00pm. The vision of their Toledo Humane Society (THS) Family Pet Clinic is to provide affordable veterinary care to help keep pets and their families together. By doing so, a more humane community is created. Join the THS Family Pet Clinic as they welcome the community to their grand opening on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Come and enjoy a tour of the state-of-the art veterinary clinic, meet the staff, grab a tasty snack, and win one of the wonderful raffle baskets. Then join a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Maumee Chamber of Commerce, at 12:00pm.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Jeep Fest drives up business in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in 2016, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, a former Jeep worker, along with his Jeep Plant co-workers, were looking for a way to celebrate the iconic vehicle's 75th Anniversary, so they created the Jeep Fest. Since that wildly successful first year, the all-things-Jeep festival has...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Tma#Art Gallery#Museum#Tma Glass Pavilion#The Glass Pavilion#The Toledo Museum Of Art#Japanese#Sanaa Ltd
13abc.com

Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Around 50 hot air balloons expected at the 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Around 50 hot air balloons will take to the skies over Findlay this weekend. The 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest will be taking over Emory Adams Park in Findlay. The 50 hot air balloons from all over the United States will be on hand, which is the most that the event has ever had. The balloons will be in the skies every morning all weekend and part of the illuminations Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. plus, there are helicopter and tethered balloon rides that people can pay to take part in. But the hot air balloons are just part of the fun.
FINDLAY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Pandora one-room schoolhouse reopens

PANDORA — “Little House on the Prairie,” a 1970s and 1980s television series based on the series of books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, popularized the 19th and early 20th century American wagon-train settlement phenomena, complete with regular scenes in a one-room schoolhouse, where there was one teacher and kids of all ages who learned their lessons together and wrote on slate boards.
PANDORA, OH
Mike White

Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay

The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Council expected to vote on new city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is expected to vote on a new design for the city’s flag on Tuesday. Toledo native Jacob Parr, a graphic designer, said the design took years to complete. The flag features an eight-pointed star that he calls the spark of industry. “Each...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy