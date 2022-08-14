Nearly two decades after its opening, TMA Glass Pavilion holds to original principles

The story of the Glass Pavilion at the Toledo Museum of Art is one of growth and evolution, marking a new direction for a century-old institution.

Opened in August 2006, the idea dates back as far as 2000. It was then that the museum unveiled plans to expand its campus beyond the initial 1912 building across Monroe Street with the construction of a $30 million facility designed by Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of the Japanese design firm SANAA Ltd.

As it stands today, the building consists of one 15-foot story with a full basement containing offices, classrooms, workspaces, and plentiful display space for the institution’s glass collection. There are three courtyards, a café, a meeting area, and a dining area.

Entering from the Monroe Street side, one sees centerpieces like a floor-to-ceiling chandelier designed by Dale Chihuly. Hot shops and spaces for flameworking, neon and lampworking on the first floor, where students and professionals work with creating glass in traditional furnace fired methods are complimented by smaller workshops in the basement containing tools for flat glass, stained glass, slumping, fusing, kiln firing, mold making and sandblasting.

Administrators considered calling the 75,615-square-foot building the Center for Glass but ultimately went with the name “Glass Pavilion” to highlight the connectivity between the component parts of the museum, something the museum stresses to this day.

"We'd like people to think about the Glass Pavilion almost as you do when you say, 'I'll meet you in the Classic Court' or 'I'll meet you in the Great Gallery,' seeing it as another part of the museum as a whole," Roger Berkowitz, then director of the Toledo Museum of Art, told The Blade at the building’s groundbreaking in November 2003. "We also thought the way it works in the landscape is more pavilion-like than it is center-like."

Mr. Berkowitz also said that the Glass Pavilion’s combination of display and practice would be one that would serve as mutual “immediate inspiration” for student artists looking at the items on display and for members of the public who are able to view both the museum’s historical glass collection and students working in the techniques that were used to make some of the items in the collection.

Nearly 20 years later, long after Mr. Berkowitz’s retirement, those working in the Glass Pavilion today uphold similar ideals for what the building represents in the grand scope of the activities of the Toledo Museum of Art.

“The studio spaces alongside the exhibition spaces are one of the beautiful things about the architecture we are working with,” said Alan Iwamura, glass studio manager. “Even when we are in the glass studios, there is this direct line of sight to the collection and that can be used in a number of different ways. It could be a gallery walkthrough or a gallery visit during a residency. We have even hosted teaching artists for our summer classes over the last few years who have had work in the collection, and they have been able to access that and use it as teaching points.”

Mr. Iwamura has been the manager of the Glass Pavilion’s glass studios since 2017. In that time, through managing the logistical operations and safety regulations of the studio, Mr. Iwamura has been in charge of one of the Glass Pavilion’s chief contributions to the community — the workshops and residency programs, which often go across the subject matters and techniques of the different studios.

“My team and I host the Guest Artist Pavilion Project,” he said. “It is a visiting artist in residence program and we host four every year. We offer this residency to artists that have worked with glass their whole career, as well as artists for whom glass is completely new. We try to get a wide breadth of different kinds of artists.”

In addition to the GAP project, summer intensive classes are ongoing in the glass studios and each workshop is open for rent, to those that feel comfortable going off and creating by themselves. All in all, it creates a very busy schedule for the facility, which Mr. Iwamura said has only grown in depth and breadth over the years he has been involved.

“Even when there is no programming, we may be working on special projects or conducting maintenance. There is almost always something going on here,” he said.

Mr. Iwamura said that it is in those who are experiencing glass as a creative process for the first time that he sees much of the exploration, like many of the new ideas, new ways of looking at the material and the widest variety of studio practices or approaches to the art.

“These artists are able to take their own creative process and their own history of making and apply that to the knowledge and skillset we are offering with the assistance of our staff,” he said. “We have a team of very skilled glassmakers and artists in their own right, who are working alongside our visiting artists and they are constantly bouncing ideas off each other, thinking about how we might approach the material and how we might approach the process within the ideas that the visiting artists are bringing to us.”

Within the studio, Misha Nalepa, the pavilion’s lead studio artist, notices many of the same things. Mr. Nalepa is involved with the performing of glass blowing demonstrations, training studio artists, and working production on annual projects of the museum like the creation of the annual goblet, which Mr. Iwamura contributes to as well.

He said that coming to the Toledo Museum of Art was a new experience for him, but being able to work in the environment of the Glass Pavilion has made it worthwhile.

“It is a gamechanger to work with artists that are in glass and have been working at it for a long time, but also artists that may know a little about glass but they are pushing the limits of ‘can we do this,’ he said. “You have a moment as a glass blower or a glass maker where you have been built to think, ‘this is the structure of how we do things’ and then someone asks you that question and you go, “Oh, I think that could work.”

Mr. Nalepa said that because of the positioning of the Glass Pavilion workshops next to the glass on display and across from the main museum building, he feels a tremendous immersion in his art that inspires him daily.

“It could just be a Monday, Tuesday, any day of the week really,” he said. “I could be working and you turn around and you have everything from ancient glass to contemporary, right here. It is easy enough to say I could look that up on the internet, but to see that in life and right in front of you is completely different and inspiring.

“Glass is not only my job but I also love things like jewelry making and getting to go across the street to see ancient Roman or Egyptian periods or anything like that is great. You are just surrounded by it not only in glass but in the larger community as an artist.”