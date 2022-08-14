ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Karine Jean-Pierre on DOJ's Trump probe: 'We do not interfere, we do not get briefed'

By Justin Gomez
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5oWH_0hGqGYMw00

The White House continues to stress they had no private knowledge of last week's FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate or the status of the ongoing Department of Justice investigation, citing the "complete independence" of the DOJ from politicization.

"We do not interfere. We do not get briefed. We do not get involved," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

Pressed repeatedly by Karl, Jean-Pierre repeatedly declined to comment on any aspect of the federal investigation into Trump, including whether President Joe Biden is concerned about national security implications of the highly classified materials that federal agents said they found in Trump's possession. (Through a spokesperson, Trump claimed the files were declassified.)

"I hear your question, but it would be inappropriate for me as the press secretary to comment on this. It would be inappropriate for any of us, including the president or anyone in the administration, to comment on this," Jean-Pierre said. "This is a law enforcement matter. And the Department of Justice is going to move forward as they see fit."

MORE: What unsealed Trump search warrant papers suggest about federal investigation

Responding to Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik's contention that "the FBI raid of President Trump is a complete abuse and overreach of its authority," Jean-Pierre said that is "not true."

"This is not about politicizing anything. ... I would remind our folks on the other side that the FBI director [Christopher Wray] was appointed by the president's predecessor. I would remind the folks on the other side that when Merrick Garland was indeed confirmed, it was a bipartisan fashion," she said.

She told Karl that Biden had not even "discussed" the raid with law enforcement and that the White House had been learning of updates in the investigation through media reports.

The search of Trump's home has partially overshadowed Biden's latest legislative victory, as the House on Friday passed the Inflation Reduction Act , a major health care, climate and tax package. Jean-Pierre hailed it and other recent laws -- including medical support for veterans and funding for domestic manufacturing -- as "historic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xywXy_0hGqGYMw00
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images - PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 9, 2022.

But Karl pressed her: "How can you call it ' Inflation Reduction Act '"? He cited the nonpartisan experts from the Congressional Budget Office who estimated the bill would have a "negligible impact on inflation this year, and barely impact inflation at all next year."

Defending the IRA, Jean-Pierre said when you "put it in its totality," the legislation will help "lower the deficit, which will help fight inflation." The IRA aims to make prescription drugs through Medicare and insurance through the Affordable Care Act cheaper while raising taxes on large corporations and investing in clean energy.

The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll shows that 37% of Americans approve of President Biden's handling of the economy, while 69% say they think the economy is getting worse.

MORE: Amid protests, Senate passes health care for vets exposed to toxic burn pits

Asked how the White House squares that unhappiness with improving signs of the economy, such as a robust jobs market, lower gas prices and the slowing of historically high inflation , Jean-Pierre said, "We understand what the American people are feeling at this time."

"Inflation has been the No. 1 priority for this president," she said. "Lowering costs has been the No. 1 priority for this president."

Karl also asked about the argument in some Democratic and pundit circles that Biden should not seek reelection , despite his repeated assurances otherwise. Jean-Pierre said, again, that he plans to seek a second term but "we're not even focused on 2024."

"We're focusing on the moment right now," she said.

Comments / 3

john doe
3d ago

I'm going to go with lies, isn't this the same administration daily suggesting what speech Google, Facebook, and Twitter suppress?? they probably are telling the truth though. the shadow government fbi, Cia, doj are probably telling them what to do. after all those unconstitutional organizations are the same ones calling patriots terrorists.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Economy#Fbi#The White House#The Department Of Justice#Republican#Jean Pie
The Independent

Trump demands FBI return documents to Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump is calling on the Justice Department to hand over some of the documents seized on Monday in a raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Florida.In a Truth Social post, the former president reacted to a Fox News report which stated on Saturday that the FBI had informed Mr Trump’s team following the raid that some of the documents they seized were protected under attorney-client privilige.The Justice Department has not confirmed that publicly, and has not commented on the investigation beyond a brief statement delivered to reporters by Attorney General Merrick Garland last week. The agency...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ABC News

ABC News

788K+
Followers
171K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy