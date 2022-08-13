Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Study Looks to Help North Texas' Most Vulnerable Beat the Extreme Heat
UT Southwestern Medical Center is hosting a clinical trial to better understand the best way older adults can handle extreme heat waves, in particular, when they don’t have access to air conditioning. Participants spend three hours in a chamber that simulates a heat wave, mostly sitting but also cycling...
Houston Chronicle
A team of UT Southwestern neuroscience professors may have found the secret to living longer
DALLAS -- New research from the UT Southwestern Medical Center suggests that not only what we eat, but also when we eat it, could play a role in how long we live. The idea that reducing the amount of calories you eat can extend your lifespan has been around for a while.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
KXII.com
The end of a holiday tradition in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 9 years ago Isaac and Deb Henson started the beginning of what would turn into one of their neighborhoods holiday traditions. Deb Henson said, “We started with a few inflatables and it just grew and over time it became the whole entire yard for Halloween and Christmas and then we had several other inflatables for other holidays.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft
Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
IN THIS ARTICLE
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
WFAA
Arrest warrant reveals what allegedly led to deadly shooting of North Texas youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — A deadly shooting at a North Texas youth football game Saturday happened during an argument over the score, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA on Tuesday. Yaqub Talib was arrested in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon. Both men were football coaches in...
Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Monster Lottery Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Arlington.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Beck Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Beck received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
Dallas Observer
Thank You, Weather Gods: North Texans Can Expect to See Cooler Temperatures Soon
North Texans who are tired of facing 100-degree days can breathe a sigh of relief. After grappling with a sweltering and seemingly endless summer, the weather will soon start to turn for the better. In a tweet on Sunday, WFAA weather whiz Jesse Hawila delivered the region some much-needed good...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns
Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth. According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road. The bus flipped over...
KXII.com
Grass fire along I-35 in Love Co.
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -A grass fire in Love County on Saturday. Multiple agencies were called out to Thackerville around 3 p.m. to tackle several grass fires off I-35. The flames were headed toward Hwy 77 and residents along Sandpiper Road and Red River RV Park were required to evacuate. Love...
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
Arlington resident pockets $1.75 million Texas Lottery win
If you hear someone, specifically a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex complaining about their pockets being heavier than normal, this might be why.
7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day is coming back this month
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to bring out your nicest of mugs or your largest tankard as 7-Eleven prepares to bring back its signature Bring Your Own Cup Day. The gas station chain’s holiday will be falling on Aug. 27 this year as 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members are encouraged to grab their favorite fish bowls, cookie jars, wine glasses and more to fill them with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.
fox4news.com
Woman shot through bedroom window while asleep in Fort Worth apartment
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman was shot while asleep in her Fort Worth apartment. It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Carmen Apartments, located on the city’s west side near the intersection of Interstate 30 and Loop 820. When officers arrived, they...
Comments / 0