Celina, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Study Looks to Help North Texas' Most Vulnerable Beat the Extreme Heat

UT Southwestern Medical Center is hosting a clinical trial to better understand the best way older adults can handle extreme heat waves, in particular, when they don’t have access to air conditioning. Participants spend three hours in a chamber that simulates a heat wave, mostly sitting but also cycling...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

The end of a holiday tradition in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 9 years ago Isaac and Deb Henson started the beginning of what would turn into one of their neighborhoods holiday traditions. Deb Henson said, “We started with a few inflatables and it just grew and over time it became the whole entire yard for Halloween and Christmas and then we had several other inflatables for other holidays.”
DENISON, TX
Celina, TX
Celina, TX
Galveston, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft

Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
ODESSA, TX
OKC VeloCity

Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns

Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth. According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road. The bus flipped over...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

Grass fire along I-35 in Love Co.

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -A grass fire in Love County on Saturday. Multiple agencies were called out to Thackerville around 3 p.m. to tackle several grass fires off I-35. The flames were headed toward Hwy 77 and residents along Sandpiper Road and Red River RV Park were required to evacuate. Love...
THACKERVILLE, OK
CW33

7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day is coming back this month

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to bring out your nicest of mugs or your largest tankard as 7-Eleven prepares to bring back its signature Bring Your Own Cup Day. The gas station chain’s holiday will be falling on Aug. 27 this year as 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members are encouraged to grab their favorite fish bowls, cookie jars, wine glasses and more to fill them with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.
DALLAS, TX

