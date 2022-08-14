ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed, 4 wounded in mass shooting in Auburn Gresham

 3 days ago

Woman killed, 4 others wounded in mass shooting in Auburn Gresham 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed, and four other people were wounded following a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday just after midnight.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of West 78th Street around 12:20 a.m.

Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed the victims were struck by gunfire.

Initial reports say the offender may have been shooting from a vehicle.

A 19-year-old woman, identified as Tacara Tunstall by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the chest and arm and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso and transported to Holy Cross in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

