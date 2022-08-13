ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5sandiego.com

Man dead, woman critically hurt in North County house fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a second-alarm fire that spread throughout a home in the Escondido area, first responders said. SkyFOX was over the location around 5:30 p.m. at 415 West 11th Avenue, where black smoke could be seen...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents

CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego

Scripps Ranch Man Found Dead in Pool Had Elder-Abuse Restraining Order Against Suspect

A man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident who was found dead in a backyard swimming pool pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge. Jeffrey David Smith, 60, is accused of causing the death of William Deignan, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Aug. 2 in a pool at his home on Birch Glen Court. After a family member reported the incident to police, officers found the victim at the bottom of the nearly empty swimming pool, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Cyclist Killed in Bicycle-Auto Collision on Broadway [Escondido, CA]

Bicycle Accident near El Norte Parkway Left One Fatality. According to the police, the fatal incident happened around 10:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Broadway, approaching El Norte Parkway. Investigators said a 69-year-old woman going southbound struck the bicyclist from behind. However, the reason behind the incident remains unclear.
ESCONDIDO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Injured in Traffic Crash on State Route 94 [San Diego, CA]

37-Year-Old Male Driver Arrested after Suspected DUI Collision near Interstate 805. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes State Route 94, west of Interstate 805. Furthermore, investigators said the collision involved a 37-year-old man driving a Cadillac sedan and...
SAN DIEGO, CA

