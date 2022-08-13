Read full article on original website
fox5sandiego.com
Man dead, woman critically hurt in North County house fire
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a second-alarm fire that spread throughout a home in the Escondido area, first responders said. SkyFOX was over the location around 5:30 p.m. at 415 West 11th Avenue, where black smoke could be seen...
Motorcyclist killed in North County crash
A 63-year-old man died Tuesday after he lost control of his motorcycle on the roadway and was ejected into a car in Fallbrook, authorities said.
Coast News
Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents
CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
Bicyclist killed in Carlsbad when hit by motorcyclist involved in pursuit
The Carlsbad Police Department said Monday afternoon, a motorcyclist hit and killed a bicyclist on Carlsbad Boulevard while being chased by a State Parks Officer.
Fire breaks out at El Cajon home while owners are out of town
A fire erupted at an El Cajon home while the house's owners were out of town, authorities told ABC 10News.
1 killed, 2 badly hurt in bicycle-motorcycle crash in Carlsbad
One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported.
Suspect Named and Re-Arrested in Fatal Ramona Shooting of Neighbor
A man already in jail on unrelated charges has been re-arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a neighbor two weeks ago at the victim’s eastern San Diego County home, authorities said Tuesday. Homicide detectives Monday booked 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras on suspicion of murder in connection with the slaying of...
Man stabbed to death in National City
Detectives with the National City Police Department are investigating after finding a man fatally stabbed early Monday morning, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Scripps Ranch Man Found Dead in Pool Had Elder-Abuse Restraining Order Against Suspect
A man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident who was found dead in a backyard swimming pool pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge. Jeffrey David Smith, 60, is accused of causing the death of William Deignan, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Aug. 2 in a pool at his home on Birch Glen Court. After a family member reported the incident to police, officers found the victim at the bottom of the nearly empty swimming pool, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.
Motorcyclist being pursued by State Parks officer hits, kills cyclist in Carlsbad
A cyclist in Carlsbad was struck and killed Monday afternoon during a collision with a motorcycle that was being pursued by a State Parks officer, authorities said.
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Deadly Del Mar fire under investigation
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened Friday in Del Mar, authorities said.
Witnesses Say Woman Jaywalked Before Being Struck, Killed in El Cajon
A woman died in El Cajon early Sunday after being struck by a car while jaywalking on a dark street. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the 29-year-old woman had walked across the street outside the crosswalk when a male driving eastbound on East Bradley Avenue hit her. The...
Chula Vista doctor accused of setting up cameras inside bathrooms has license pulled
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a doctor who faces criminal charges for setting up cameras inside of two bathrooms at a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Chula Vista. The medical board ordered Dr. Vincent Tran from practicing medicine until after his...
L.A. Weekly
Cyclist Killed in Bicycle-Auto Collision on Broadway [Escondido, CA]
Bicycle Accident near El Norte Parkway Left One Fatality. According to the police, the fatal incident happened around 10:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Broadway, approaching El Norte Parkway. Investigators said a 69-year-old woman going southbound struck the bicyclist from behind. However, the reason behind the incident remains unclear.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Airlifted after Motorcycle Collision on State Route 317 [Aguanga, CA]
AGUANGA, CA (August 16, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, authorities airlifted one rider following a motorcycle collision on State Route 317. The collision happened around 2:45 p.m., near State Route 371 and State Route 79. Police said the 33-year-old male rider of a Yamaha sport bike rode through the State...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Injured in Traffic Crash on State Route 94 [San Diego, CA]
37-Year-Old Male Driver Arrested after Suspected DUI Collision near Interstate 805. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes State Route 94, west of Interstate 805. Furthermore, investigators said the collision involved a 37-year-old man driving a Cadillac sedan and...
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex
Police tried to save a man who was shot at a southeast San Diego apartment building Friday night, but he did not survive.
Sheriff’s department searching for missing woman in Solana Beach
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a woman in San Diego's Solana Beach neighborhood, authorities announced Sunday afternoon.
Man Falls Asleep at Wheel of Truck That Crashes Through Fenced Yard at MCAS Miramar
A man who fell sleep at the wheel of his truck on Interstate 15 Saturday walked away unhurt despite slamming through fencing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The motorist was driving southbound near Miramar Way at about 7:30 a.m. when his truck left the roadway and struck a light post on the right shoulder, according to OnScene.TV.
