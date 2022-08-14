ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 SBC football team previews: Local teams ready for season

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 3 days ago

Huron is the preseason favorite to win the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division, and Tiffin Calvert and Margaretta are the early picks to win the SBC River Division.

Among Blade-area programs, Gibsonburg is the top contender in the River Division.

“Our young kids have vastly improved,” Gibsonburg coach Joe Wyant said. “We're going to be playing quite a few sophomores, and they've vastly improved their speed and their strength from a year ago. I think that's the biggest thing. Our strength and our team speed has improved immensely on the young kids.”

Oak Harbor is predicted to make a run for the Bay Division title. Oak Harbor is entering its final season in the Sandusky Bay Conference before moving to the Northern Buckeye Conference.

“We are excited about our overall team speed this season,” Oak Harbor coach Mike May said. “Our kids had a great offseason in the weight room, and as a result, we also have one of the strongest teams that we had in recent years. The SBC has been good to us over the years, but we are looking forward to joining the NBC and the stability it will provide us.”,

Here’s a breakdown of Blade-area teams in the Sandusky Bay Conference.

OAK HARBOR

■ Coach: Mike May, 15th season

■ 2021 record: 5-5, 2-3

■ Top players: Seniors Hayden Buhro, 5-11, 175, WR/DB; Zach Clune, 6-4, 220, OL/DL; Gavin Bolyard, 6-5, 265, OL/DL. Juniors Jaqui Hayward, 5-10, 165, QB/DB; Dalton Witter, 6-0, 205, RB/LB. Sophomore Carson Ridener, 5-11, 185 RB/LB

■ Outlook: Oak Harbor runs a power spread offense behind quarterback Jaqui Hayward. In 2021, Hayward completed 79 of 153 passes for 748 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 664 yards on 102 carries. Oak Harbor saw the departure of three first-team all-conference players. The Rockets, which run a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, have four starters returning on defense, including Clune, who was second-team all-conference.

“We had a great offseason,” May said. “Our No. 1 goal is to win the SBC championship in our last year in the league.”

PORT CLINTON

■ Coach: Eric Leuthold, first year

■ 2021 record: 13-2, 5-0

■ Top players: Seniors Cam Gillum, 5-10, 185, QB; Adam Thorbahn, 6-4, 205, TE/DL; Owen Auxter, 5-9, 180, RB/DB; Ethan Ranzenberger, 6-3, 305, OL/DL; Demetrios Skofus, 6-0, 180, LB. Juniors Samari Smith, 6-3, 295, OL/DL; Dagan Meyer, 5-11, 195, LB.

■ Outlook: Port Clinton is coming off a season in which it reached the Division IV state semifinals under former coach Beau Carmon, who stepped down in January. Leuthold takes over after working as Wapakoneta’s offensive coordinator. Port Clinton has seven returning starters from last year’s postseason run, including Division IV All-Ohio second-team quarterback Cam Gillum. He completed 119 of 174 passes for 1,840 yards and 29 touchdowns. Port Clinton’s offense will also lean on the experience of tight ends Adam Thorbahn and Dylan Koester, and offensive linemen Ethan Ranzenberger and Samari Smith. Port Clinton’s defensive unit returns key players including first-team all-conference selections Adam Thorbahn (lineman) and Ranzenberger (defensive lineman). PC’s secondary is more inexperienced and will have players competing for positions.

“With so many new faces the keys to a successful season are continuing to develop the players through two-a-days and each week,” Leuthold said. “Additionally, we must keep our athletes at all positions healthy. We have some inexperienced players that will need to step up in essential roles early in the season.”

GIBSONBURG

■ Coach: Joe Wyant, third season

■ 2021 record: 8-3, 3-2

■ Top players: Seniors Conner Smith, 5-8, 180, RB/LB; Martin Myerholtz, 6-2, 215, G/DE; Camden Waugaman, 6-4, 290, T/DT; Daniel Frost, 5-9, 190, TE/DE, Andrew Ickes, 5-9, 190, TE/DE. Junior Cole Owens, 6-0, 175, QB,RB/FS. Sophomore Nolan Hoover, 5-9, 160, RB/OLB.

■ Outlook: Gibsonburg brings back six starters from its defensive unit that allowed an average of 16.8 points per game last season. Conner Smith collected first-team all-conference recognition as a running back. He rushed for 1,632 yards and 28 touchdowns. Smith is a part of an offense run by junior quarterback Cole Owens. Smith (linebacker) and Andrew Ickes (defensive end) were first-team defense all-conference selections. Martin Myerholtz earned second-team defense all-conference. Smith recorded 133 tackles, Ickes had 71 tackles and one interception, and Myerholtz totaled 33 tackles. Gibsonburg’s area of concern is its lack of depth. The Golden Bears only have 30 varsity players and have freshmen back-ups behind their starters.

“Must stay healthy with only 30 players,” Wyant said. “Need new starters to grow quickly and defense to play well as we learn. That being said, we hope to be able to play for a league title and get into the playoffs.”

LAKOTA

■ Coach: Mike Lento, sixth year

■ 2021 record: 7-4, 4-1

■ Top players: Seniors Jonathon Rosas, 5-9, 175, OL/DL; Jacob Stuller, 6-1, 175, WR/DB; Jayson Bennington, 5-9, 166, WR/DB. Juniors Gabe Garlick, 5-8, 170, 11 OL/DE, Cody Biddle 5-8, 150, ATH/DB.

■ Outlook: Jonathon Rosas (second team all-conference) and Gabe Garlick (second team all-conference) provide stability up front on both sides of the ball. In total, Lakota returns two starters on offense and three starters on defense. The Raiders lack experience and hope to learn through their preseason scrimmages.

“We are eager to get started and excited to coach this team,” Lakota coach Mike Lento said. “Although our numbers are down, these men are working hard and have a fantastic attitude about them. We will be able to give multiple looks on offense and will have exciting new energy on defense as our new [defensive coordinator] Dustin Patten brings. We have multiple new coaches with great attitudes and knowledge to the game around our kids and program, which will prove to be beneficial to us as we continue to build.”

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH

■ Coach: Scott Knisely, second year (fifth with the program)

■ 2021 record: 2-7, 0-5

■ Top players: Seniors Tomas Obregon, 5-10, 180, RB/TE/LB; Michael Jamison, 6-2, 170, WR/DB; Jackson Wright, 6-4, 190, WR/WB/DB; Ben Yount, 5-9, 160, WB/QB/DB; Brandon Grahl, 5-8, 175, WB/DB; Ethan Mariscal, 5-6, 150, RB/WB/LB; Joel Noriega, 6-0, 220, OL/LB/P. Juniors Nick Anderson, 5-10, 170, QB/DB; Jacob Wetzel, 6-0, 270, OL/DL. Sophomores Matthew Connell, 5-11, 225, TE/LB; Marcus Jamison, 6-0, 240, OL/DL.

■ Outlook: Fremont St. Joseph’s starters gained valuable playing experience last year with just four players graduating. The Streaks’ defensive unit will feature several new starters in the secondary this season. Fremont St. Joseph has the most returners on its offensive line and in its wide receiver group. The Streaks struggled with their rushing game and will look to improve it in 2022. Jackson Wright and Jacob Wetzel will be relied upon to lead the way.

“The players have done a great job this offseason and summer getting ready for the season,” Knisely said. “We return the majority of our team from last year and gained experience last season. We need to be able to establish a running game this year and have to tackle better on defense.”

