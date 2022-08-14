ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Roads, LA

Comments / 9

Seesthroughaclearlense
3d ago

Make them take their own drugs and put them down! Simple! Save taxpayers a little bit of our 💰monies

Reply
8
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
107 JAMZ

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Roads, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Ventress, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
New Roads, LA
Crime & Safety
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on August 14, 2022, that throughout the previous month, the BRPD Narcotics Division, supported by other BRPD Specialized Divisions, launched an investigation into 41-year-old Cedric Kelly’s suspected heroin distribution operation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Dea#Drugs#Louisiana State Police#Baton Rouge Field Office#Lsp Cid
brproud.com

Looking for work? The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is hiring

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) announced Monday that it’s looking to add to its team of talented staff. According to the OJJ’s official Facebook page, the organization is in need of a Juvenile Justice Specialist, which is an individual who is responsible for supervising and counseling youth in the OJJ’s secure facilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project

Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
CROWLEY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
UPI News

Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado. Lane, who is scheduled to start his sentence on Aug. 30, was initially recommended to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SCHRIEVER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries

Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy