Make them take their own drugs and put them down! Simple! Save taxpayers a little bit of our 💰monies
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
44 Fish Seized and Four Men Cited for Multiple Fishing Violations in Louisiana
44 Fish Seized and Four Men Cited for Multiple Fishing Violations in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, enforcement agents cited four persons for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Junior F. Rivas, 34, Neptaly D. Rodriguez,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Trucking Business Theft Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Trucking Business Theft Investigation. On August 16, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are asking for help from anyone with information regarding an August 6 theft from a trucking business located on Commercial Drive. Security cameras were able...
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana warning about home warranty letter scam
FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be vigilant about a scam that is making the rounds. The scam is centered around a home warranty letter that you may receive in the mail. “These letters are not only deceptive, they could...
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on August 14, 2022, that throughout the previous month, the BRPD Narcotics Division, supported by other BRPD Specialized Divisions, launched an investigation into 41-year-old Cedric Kelly’s suspected heroin distribution operation.
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
‘Week of Action’ events to fight rising gun, crime violence, mayor says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and local organizations will be taking part in a nationwide initiative to fight violence in communities. The initiative is called “Mayors Stopping Crime: A Week of Action” and is hosted by the Democratic Mayors Association. “My stance has...
Looking for work? The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is hiring
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) announced Monday that it’s looking to add to its team of talented staff. According to the OJJ’s official Facebook page, the organization is in need of a Juvenile Justice Specialist, which is an individual who is responsible for supervising and counseling youth in the OJJ’s secure facilities.
Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project
Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado. Lane, who is scheduled to start his sentence on Aug. 30, was initially recommended to...
Children of fallen Louisiana officer walked into school by local law enforcement
PRARIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement showed up at Oak Grove Primary School on Monday morning. Members of those agencies “escorted to class two children of fallen Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Officer Matthew Gerald,” according to Ascension Public Schools. The BRPD officer was one of three police officers that was shot and killed […]
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
Woman accused of over $500,000 PPP, unemployment fraud scheme indicted on racketeering charge in Georgia
Tynea Gray of Ascension Parish, accused of mail and wire fraud of more than $500,000, was among two Louisiana women indicted for conspiracy to commit racketeering Aug. 1 in Troup County, Georgia. Gray reportedly listed a Donaldsonville address at one time, but later moved to Prairieville. Also indicted was Deavian...
Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident
One account on TikTok is shedding light on how to function properly in south Louisiana if you're visiting or if you're moving here so that you can survive the wild, wild south.
