Paulding County, GA

Sheriff says Facebook hoax about ‘serial killer’ hunting Paulding County women is false

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Paulding County sheriff’s officials are asking Facebook users to stop spreading a hoax about a so-called serial killer.

They say a post circulating social media is claiming that a serial killer is abducting women in the county by hitting their cars and then taking them once they pull over.

Sheriff Gary Gulledge says they have no evidence that substantiates those claims.

The post claims this man is “hunting” women and has led to several disappearances.

Sheriff Gulledge is ensuring the community that these claims are false.

He is also reminding the community that they should rely on the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office for their information on possible crimes in the area.

WSB Radio

