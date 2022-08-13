Read full article on original website
Fitz Hill hopeful US Bank to sponsor MLK park
Retiring Code Enforcement Officer Thomas Free was congratulated upon his Aug. 31 retirement at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Arkadelphia Board of Directors. Police Chief Jason “Shorty” Jackson presented a resolution allowing Free to keep his badge and service pistol, a Glock 19, the first officer to request it since the city began issuing weapons three years ago. At the motion of directors Chris Porter and Taylor Chaney, the motion carried.
City Manager talks street, airport projects; ‘Blowout’ event a success
Arkadelphia City Manager Gary Brinkley told the city board Tuesday that this weekend’s End of Summer Blowout was a successful, well-attended event. Brinkley doled out thanks to the city’s police, fire and parks & recreation departments for their assistance in a “wonderful sendoff” in celebrating the end of the season and the beginning of the school year. “It was a great kids’ event with a spectacular fireworks show in Feaster Park,” Brinkley said, and “we look forward to another great time next year.”
Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank Back to School Bash
Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank present the 2022 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH! The BASH! will take place on August 25, 2022, from 5pm-8pm in Downtown Hope. Planned activities include bounce houses, a dunk tank and more! There will be hot dogs, snow cones, and plenty to eat! There will also be $3000 in gift card prizes as well! Celebrate Back to School at the BASH!
Prayer rally slated at Feaster Park
The MLK Committee of Clark County, in partnership with area churches, faith-based programs and community partners, will hold a community and county prayer rally Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Feaster Park in Arkadelphia. The program will be held in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer on the...
Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones to ‘Walk a Mile’ in Hope tomorrow
Little Rock, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will resume his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes with five stops this coming week, including Wednesday, August 17 in Hope. Jones, who is traveling to all 75 counties in Arkansas for at least the second time this summer, is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas with investments in education, infrastructure and economic development. Just before his time back in Hope, Jones will have walked a mile side-by-side with Arkansans in Mena, Crossett, Texarkana and Garland City.
$41K for outdoors education awaits local schools
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) Division of Rural Services today announced that it will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year. Funds for these grants come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC).
Aquatic Park open weekends through Labor Day
The Arkadelphia Aquatic Park will be open only on the weekends for the rest of the summer season, the city announced Monday, Aug. 15. The pool will maintain its normal business hours during the days it will be open. The last day to enjoy the pool this year will be...
APD offers how-to guide to make student drop-off easy
For three months each year, Arkadelphia is a sleepy hamlet with scant traffic for morning and afternoon commuters. When mid-August rolls around, that all changes as schools and universities begin their near year. Seemingly overnight, the streets in Arkadelphia wake up to a swarm of traffic, like a disturbed anthill.
It's Blue & Gold Day at Southern Arkansas University
Southern Arkansas University, in partnership with the City of Magnolia and Columbia County, will host its fifth annual Blue & Gold Day from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the SAU Alumni Center. The Magnolia community is encouraged to wear blue and gold to support SAU and to come out and enjoy...
Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand
BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
Doyle Dennis Bell
Doyle Dennis Bell, age 74, of Okolona, passed from this life on Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home. He was born October 30, 1947, in Alpine, the son of the late Lendel Doyle and Rosie Hazel Wrinkle Bell. Doyle was a retired skidder operator and log cutter. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, coon hunting and spending time with his grandson, Trenton.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Aug. 15
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
COVID-19 takes big jump in new Union County cases
Active cases of COVID-19 rose by 43 in Union County on Sunday, and there were new active cases in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
Tonya Renee Patterson
Tonya Renee Patterson, age 45, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 5, 1976, in Yellville, the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara Clark Cobb. Tonya was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was of the Pentecostal Faith. Tonya enjoyed wood craft carving, fishing and taking care of her animals.
Driveshaft part crashes through pick-up truck window, killing Arkadelphia driver
An Arkadelphia man died about 3:34 p.m. Monday in a freak accident on U.S. 67 near the Gum Springs community (Clark County). Max Brown, 64, owner of Max Brown Insurance, was driving a 2020 model Ford F-150 south on the highway, just north of the Arkansas 26 intersection. A northbound...
Howard County senior and junior teams win Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge
For Arkansans who live in communities with limited access to food, creating a nutritious, fresh meal on a budget can be a challenge. Arkansas 4-H youth are practicing this important life skill through the program’s Healthy Living Project, and they put their cooking chops to the test at the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge.
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cleveland County in southeastern Arkansas Southern Grant County in central Arkansas Northeastern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leola, or 14 miles southwest of Sheridan, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leola... Carthage Thiel... Jenkins Ferry State Park Dogwood... Ain Lono... Cross Roads in Grant County Tulip... Farindale Bunn... Willow Grapevine... Brush Creek Millerville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adam Joe Rayborn
Adam Joe Rayborn, age 30, of Prescott, passed from this life on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born August 19, 1991, in Little Rock, the son of Leo Elsworth and Brenda Louise Weaver Rayborn III. Adam was a graduate of Rosston High School. He attended the Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Delight. Adam enjoyed all types of music and fishing in his free time.
