FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off their first SAC title in 2021, Carroll is looking to use a strong defense to retain their conference crown. The Chargers graduate dual-threat quarterback Jeff Becker, who threw for 1,565 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, to go along with 738 rushing yards and nine more touchdowns. They also lose leading rusher Luke Carmody, as well as two of their top three receivers in Jameson Coverstone and AJ Lazoff.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO