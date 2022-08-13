Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Warmer Monday, quiet weather
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Drier weather returns Monday as the area of low pressure exits the region. The clouds partially decrease, making way for a mixture of sun and clouds. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some of us may reach...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Concordia Lutheran Cadets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a one year hiatus, Tim Mannigel is back on the Concordia Lutheran sidelines and ready to lead an experienced Cadet squad. The Cadets finished 2021 with a 2-8 record in their lone year under Mike Eshbach. They were a young team last season, but...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Wayne Generals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Wayne was one of the teams that had a rough go in the Summit Athletic Conference (SAC) last season. The Generals finished 4-8 overall and went 2-7 in conference play, giving them an eighth place finish. In the last seven years, the best...
wfft.com
Shop Waynedale is back for another year of games and prizes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — This week, you can make shopping more enjoyable. Shop Waynedale is back for the third year. Event chairwoman Camille Garrison says it’s easy to participate and a great way to get people out of the house and into the stores. “We’re encouraging people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfft.com
Fort Wayne's first tattoo festival draws thousands from all over the Midwest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Over 2,500 people attended Fort Wayne's first tattoo festival this weekend. The Grand Wayne Center hosted 125 tattoo artist booths where folks could sit for tattoos and local artists could promote their businesses. Organizer Jes Farris says people traveled from all over the Midwest to...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne drops six straight to Lake County
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- The TinCaps matched a season high with four home runs on Sunday afternoon against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park. However, Fort Wayne fell in its road trip finale, 13-7. The 'Caps (17-25, 44-64), who've proven to be a gritty group time and time again this year despite their record, overcame a five-run deficit in this one to tie the game, only to see the Midwest League East Division-leading Captains (26-14, 61-45) storm ahead late.
wfft.com
High School Volleyball Roundup (8/16)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Blackhawk Christian, Homestead, and Norwell all earned victories Tuesday evening. Blackhawk took down the Wayne Generals in three sets (25-11; 25-5; 25-6). Homestead also finished their match with Bishop Luers in three sets (25-11; 25-17; 25-13). Norwell won in five sets, in a close battle...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Carroll Chargers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off their first SAC title in 2021, Carroll is looking to use a strong defense to retain their conference crown. The Chargers graduate dual-threat quarterback Jeff Becker, who threw for 1,565 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, to go along with 738 rushing yards and nine more touchdowns. They also lose leading rusher Luke Carmody, as well as two of their top three receivers in Jameson Coverstone and AJ Lazoff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Bishop Luers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Head Coach Kyle Lindsay is going into his 10th year with the Bishop Luers football program and is looking to build off a successful last year. Last season the team went 10-2 overall and was one of the three teams that took a share of the Summit Athletic Conference (SAC) title.
wfft.com
Boys High School Soccer: Canterbury, Concordia battle to draw
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Canterbury and Concordia boys soccer teams traded goals to battle to a 1-1 draw to open their seasons on Monday night. Donovan Doolittle scored the lone goal for the Cavaliers in the 38th minute of the first half, while Ayden Salway netted Concordia's lone goal in the 48th minute.
wfft.com
Bikers Against Predators says they've exposed 135 potential child predators since February of 2021
NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WFFT) -- The nonprofit Bikers Against Predators says they have exposed 135 people since they began in February of 2021. The group started after one of their own children became the target of a predator online. “I had a incident with my own daughter with a predator...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
One person injured in apartment fire on E. Washington Blvd
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A person is recovering from injuries after an apartment fire near downtown Fort Wayne Sunday. Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to 905 E. Washington Blvd just before 9 a.m. FWFD says crews saw black smoke from a rear window, as residents were self evacuating.
wfft.com
'Dons win first two games in Portugal and Spain tour
EUROPE (WFFT) - The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team won their first two games during their Portugal and Spain tour. The 'Dons took down Portugal Elite 68-64 in game one. In game two, PFW beat Mataro Select 93-68. Their last game is against Barcelona Select on August 15th.
wfft.com
Preventable disease cases rise in Fort Wayne pets as fewer owners vaccinate their animals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “She’s very affectionate, she loves to play and I just think she’s just wonderful.” Jordan Owens said while holding his brother’s cat Louisa. Owens brought Louisa to Humane Fort Wayne to get her shots Monday. “These animals, they’re our lifelong...
wfft.com
Community donates over $10,000 for 5-year-old with leukemia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One New Haven family raised over $10,000 for their son's cancer treatment Sunday. 5-year-old Arlo Ochoa was diagnosed with leukemia in May. After his mother Samantha gave up her pet grooming business to care for her son full-time, they have struggled to pay for his inpatient care.
wfft.com
Kids Who Care: Mayor's Youth Engagement Council seeking next applicants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - What characteristics make up the perfect candidate for the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council?. Fort Wayne Community Liaison Karen L. Richards knows exactly what she’s looking for in a future applicant. "They’re very active within their schools. They’re very active in the community. They...
wfft.com
Mercer County Sheriff investigating deadly crash on U.S. 127
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) -- The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in Granville Township Monday morning. Dispatchers received a call at 5:30 a.m. that there was a crash on U.S. Route 127, just south of State Route 119. Investigators say 58-year-old James R. Bruns was driving...
Comments / 0