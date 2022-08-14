ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Major wildfire in Spain forces the evacuation of 1,500

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHFDT_0hGnw2sc00

A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control Sunday, forcing the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province, firefighters said.

The head of the local Aragon government, Javier Lamban, said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages.

The wildfire, which began Saturday, developed a 50-kilometer (31-mile) perimeter in less than 24 hours, the local forest chief said. It's estimated burned surface could be up to 8,000 hectares (20,000 acres), state news agency EFE reported.

Those who fled took shelter in three different sports centers in nearby towns.

Firefighters said the outlook for taming the blaze depends on the weather, but gusty winds up to 60 kilometers (37 mph) were predicted.

Drought and extremely high temperatures in the Mediterranean country are turning 2022 into the worst year of the century in terms of fires.

So far this year, the Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition has registered 43 large wildfires, which are those that have burned at least 500 hectares (1,250 acres). That is four times the amount of the previous year and a record for the last decade.

The European Forest Fire Information System says 248,674 hectares (615,000 acres) have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain. That's almost four times the country's full-year average of 66,965 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006, when records began.

———

Follow all AP stories on climate change and the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

France Halts Spread of 'Monster' Wildfire, Reopens Highway

PARIS (Reuters) - Firefighters have managed to halt the spread of a "monster" blaze in southwest France, allowing authorities to reopen a stretch of highway to traffic ahead of a busy travel weekend. "The fire did not advance overnight thanks to the significant means employed," the local prefect said in...
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#A On De Moncayo#State News Agency#Efe
The Guardian

Major cities blighted by nitrogen dioxide pollution, research finds

Cities in relatively prosperous countries are blighted by serious levels of air pollution from nitrogen dioxide, often without realising the extent of the problem, research has found. Moscow is the world’s second worst city for nitrogen dioxide pollution, behind Shanghai in China, while St Petersburg takes fourth place. Other cities...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Former Australia PM says secret powers were needed in crisis

SYDNEY (AP) — Scott Morrison said Wednesday that giving himself extra powers when he was Australia’s prime minister was necessary during the coronavirus crisis, as criticism rose the moves were deceptive and undemocratic. Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking an opinion from the solicitor-general on the legality...
AUSTRALIA
ABC News

ABC News

788K+
Followers
171K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy