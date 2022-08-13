Read full article on original website
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Judges Who Orchestrated Kids-for-Cash Jail Scheme Ordered to Pay $200M
The financial kickbacks two Pennsylvania judges earned in the “kids-for-cash” scheme didn’t prove to be worth it in the end, with a judge ordering them to hand over more than $200 million in damages this week to the 300 victims named in a civil suit. Michael Conahan and Mark Ciavarella were accused of accepting $2.8 million in exchange for shutting down a county-run juvenile jail and instead funneling kids as young as 8 into two for-profit lockups, usually for extremely minor or first-time offenses. Over 4,000 convictions were later overturned when the scheme came to light. “Their cruel and despicable actions victimized a vulnerable population of young people, many of whom were suffering from emotional issues and mental health concerns,” U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner said Tuesday. Ciavarella is serving 28 years in prison; Conahan was released to home confinement in 2020 after serving 11 years of his 17-year sentence.Read it at Associated Press
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed
A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
