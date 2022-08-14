18 children among dozens killed in Egypt church fire

Read full article on original website
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Children's remains found in suitcases bought by family at auction, New Zealand police say
New Zealand police have launched a homicide investigation after the remains of two children were found in suitcases bought by a family at an online auction, police said Thursday.
Plane fails to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight
Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday, according to an Aviation Herald report.
Police put Catholic bishop under house arrest after raid on diocese in Nicaragua
Nicaraguan police on Friday detained a bishop and seven other priests and seminarians, after a 16-day standoff, in an escalation of tensions between the country's government and the Catholic Church.
Gunmen storm upscale hotel in Somalia's capital
Gunfire and explosions shook an upscale hotel in Mogadishu on Friday evening, as police responded to an attack by unidentified gunmen, according to local authorities and witnesses.
Life in the US isn't what these Afghans expected
A year after fleeing Kabul on evacuation flights, some Afghans are still struggling to find their footing in the United States. Affordable housing is a major concern, advocates say.
What my 10-year-old son innately understood about a simple way to combat antisemitism
In the weeks leading up to Chanukah last year, my then-10-year-old son told me that he thought he wanted a Jewish star necklace. It was a rather soft ask, so I quietly let it go.
Travel news: Tourists misbehave in Italy and drought reveals lost ruins in UK and Spain
Drought has revealed lost ruins in the UK and Spain. Easter Island and Napoleon's Atlantic exile of St. Helena have reopened to visitors. And in Italy, misbehaving tourists surf in Venice's Grand Canal and ride scooters through Pompeii.
Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Weeks of baking drought across Europe have seen water levels in rivers and lakes fall to levels few can remember, exposing long-submerged treasures - and some unwanted hazards.
Britain is plunging deeper into crisis by the day, but its government is missing in action
The United Kingdom is enduring a summer of misery as its beloved health service descends into crisis, inflation soars, taps run dry and strikes halt trains. Meanwhile, the government is nowhere to be seen.
LA seeks ideas for memorial to 1871 Chinese Massacre victims
The city of Los Angeles is seeking ideas on developing a memorial to the victims of the 1871 Chinese Massacre, an often-forgotten mass killing in which at least 18 Chinese men were murdered in a racially motivated attack in the old Chinatown neighborhood, it was announced Friday. The city Friday...
Featherweight boxer Ramla Ali looks to break barriers in Saudi Arabia's first ever female fight
After fleeing war in Somalia as a child, featherweight boxer Ramla Ali has had to fight for everything she has.
Lakes are drying up everywhere. Israel will pump water from the Med as a solution
Israel is experimenting with desalinating sea water to replenish a freshwater lake. If it works, it could offer a solution to many other countries where lakes are drying up.
Member of 'ISIS Beatles' given eight life sentences for role in hostage-taking, killing of Americans
El Shafee Elsheikh, a British ISIS fighter and member of the execution cell dubbed "the ISIS Beatles" because of their British accents, was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role in the hostage-taking and deaths of four Americans and several others.
