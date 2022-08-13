Mark my words, there will be history books that focus specifically on Pete Davidson’s tattoo collection. Among the ink across his body rests an image of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “SHAOLIN” (an ode to his hometown of Staten Island) written across his stomach, plus multiple remnants of his past relationships with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande and former flame Kim Kardashian; the pair reportedly broke up earlier this month. Though he’s no stranger to the tattoo removal process, you know that ink (let alone branding) never *truly* goes away. Yet the makeup department on the set of his new slasher movie, Bodies Bodies Bodies, covered up Davidson’s tattoos almost seamlessly. What is this sorcery?

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO