Developer plans to turn former Chesterfield boy scout camp into homes
A developer has submitted preliminary plans for a former boy scout camp on the Appomattox River that's being sold by the local council to help pay the national organization's sexual abuse settlement.
Richmond seeing rise in unsheltered homelessness: 'We gotta help people survive'
"The numbers have tripled from what we were serving before, it's hard to keep up with them," Rhonda Sneed said. "Our supply is getting very limited."
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
Police: Search underway for man who jumped off bridge at Hopewell City Marina in Appomattox River
Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a man who allegedly jumped from a bridge into the Appomattox River.
Friends and family fill Richmond church with song and love to honor Lady C
The First Lady at Cedar Street Baptist Church, Lady C, as she was known, openly shared her cancer story as a way to help others.
Orange Fire and EMS issues alert on scam text messages
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County officials say they are getting reports from residents concerning a scam text message. According to Orange County Fire and EMS, the messages claim to be selling apparel or other merchandise on the department’s behalf. The department says it does not sell...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for person in Hopewell City Marina
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently investigating an active scene at the Hopewell City Marina. According to officials, a person jumped off the Route 10 bridge into the marina just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials have yet to identify the person who allegedly jumped at this time.
State pulls funding for Farmville domestic violence shelter
State officials have pulled funding for a Farmville-based provider of services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, citing a series of known issues that’ve reached an apex in recent years. The Southside Center for Violence Prevention started out in 1999 as Madeline’s House, a shelter for domestic...
Cyclist faces a long road to recovery after crash that killed her friend
A tragic crash Saturday took the life of Jonah Holland who was killed on her bike by a driver who police say was drunk.
Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue. Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war. “Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life...
50 townhomes on Hull Street Road get approval in Chesterfield
A new townhome development near Otterdale Road in Chesterfield won a stamp of approval from the planning commission Tuesday night despite objections from nearby residents.
4 heroin overdoses, 1 death in less than 24 hours in Chesterfield County
Over the last 24 hours, Chesterfield County Police have responded to multiple suspected heroin overdoses, according to the department.
Chesterfield pastors to open Hopewell burger joint
HOPEWELL, Va. — Two newcomers to the restaurant business are making their first foray into the industry in downtown Hopewell. Jonathan Montiel and Phillip Hughes are opening City Point Ice Cream & Burgers later this month at 236 E. Broadway, near the Beacon Theatre. .
LIST: Here are the highest-rated local barbecue restaurants in Richmond, according to online reviews
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Boy Scout troop offers condolences after Mechanicsville man found dead near Atlee High football field
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at Atlee High School Saturday.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
Man arrested after Hampton woman found dead in Hanover County
A Hampton man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 20-year-old Hampton woman was found dead last month in Hanover County northwest of Richmond.
Community remembers beloved student found dead at Atlee High School
As the community continues to mourn the sudden death of Atlee High School graduate and former track star Efe Obrimah, his friends are raising money to help his family with unexpected funeral costs.
Albemarle Police investigating after several buildings, vehicles hit by gunfire overnight
Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after multiple buildings and vehicles were hit by gunfire overnight Tuesday.
A Henrico County truck hit her car. Then the driver sped off.
“They need to pay for my car, for my doctor bill, my injuries. Get this truck driver out of the road because for her to leave this scene of the accident. I'm sorry, she should be fired."
