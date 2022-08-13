ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award

Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Orange Fire and EMS issues alert on scam text messages

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County officials say they are getting reports from residents concerning a scam text message. According to Orange County Fire and EMS, the messages claim to be selling apparel or other merchandise on the department’s behalf. The department says it does not sell...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for person in Hopewell City Marina

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently investigating an active scene at the Hopewell City Marina. According to officials, a person jumped off the Route 10 bridge into the marina just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials have yet to identify the person who allegedly jumped at this time.
HOPEWELL, VA
cardinalnews.org

State pulls funding for Farmville domestic violence shelter

State officials have pulled funding for a Farmville-based provider of services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, citing a series of known issues that’ve reached an apex in recent years. The Southside Center for Violence Prevention started out in 1999 as Madeline’s House, a shelter for domestic...
FARMVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue. Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war. “Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTVR-TV

Chesterfield pastors to open Hopewell burger joint

HOPEWELL, Va. — Two newcomers to the restaurant business are making their first foray into the industry in downtown Hopewell. Jonathan Montiel and Phillip Hughes are opening City Point Ice Cream & Burgers later this month at 236 E. Broadway, near the Beacon Theatre. .
HOPEWELL, VA
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
RICHMOND, VA

Community Policy