FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOUB
“Gridiron Glory” Returns for 23rd Season
ATHENS, OH – Gridiron Glory (GG) returns to WOUB for its 23rd season this Friday, August 19 at 11:30 p.m. Gridiron Glory is an award winning, weekly 30-minute sports show that airs highlights of high school football games from Southeastern Ohio. The program began in 1999 and airs every Friday night at 11:30 p.m. with repeats on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. during the high school football season.
WSAZ
The ‘Burg is prepping for Ironton
WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - It’s officially game week for high school football teams in Kentucky and Ohio and there’s no shortage of massive rivalry games. In Wheelersburg, the Pirates are getting ready for their annual rivalry game with the Ironton Fighting Tigers. Last season, the ‘Burg lost to them in the regular season but got a bit of revenge in the post-season when they won 17-14. This upcoming game marks the first time Ironton has played at Ed Miller Stadium since 2018 as their game in 2020 was affected by COVID.
WOUB
Second time was a charm for Rick Wagar
ATHENS, OH – Rick Wagar’s Ohio University story has a false start, then a restart, with an ending that contains a strong passion for television inspired at WOUB Public Media. “I grew up in the Toledo area and had done work in theatre in high school, so I...
WOUB
Ohio State Old Time Fiddler’s Contest returns to Stuart’s Opera House Friday
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — The Ohio State Old Time Fiddler’s Contest returns to Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville during the Nelsonville Parade of the Hills Friday. The event was first hosted over 50 years ago at the Ohio State Fair, and even though it moved to Nelsonville some time ago, it still serves as the Ohio State Championship in the world of competitive fiddling.
WOUB
Marshall University extends lower rates to a wider area
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several dozen counties in Ohio and Kentucky have been added to the area where students receive reduced tuition rates at Marshall University in West Virginia. The university’s board of governors expanded the metro tuition rate eligibility to cover a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus....
meigsindypress.com
Rain not Dampening the Opening of the Meigs County Fair
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The rain did not dampen spirits of participants of the 159th Meigs County Fair opening ceremonies and Junior Fair parade. The parade and ceremony was delayed shortly due to lightning, but continued despite drizzle and further showers throughout the event. Jordan Pickens served as the master...
thelevisalazer.com
NOAH IS A BLAST AT SCIOTO COUNTY FAIR; GAINING EVEN MORE FANS
Click on photo above to see Noah’s FB page for more photos at the Fair. Lawrence County, Ky.’s NOAH THOMPSON played for a huge crowd at the Scioto County Fair last night. Photos from the show have been distributed on Noah’s Facebook page as the crowds get bigger and the girls’ hearts keep fluttering.
Ironton Tribune
South Point remains identified as Boyd County man
SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Metro News
High water to start the day in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Services reported between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell on Kanawha and Putnam Counties in the course of just a few hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. The result has been a commute disrupted by high water across a number of roadways in the two counties.
Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Structuring Financial Transactions
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man pleaded guilty today to structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements. According to court documents and statements made in court, Gary McComas, 26, of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted that he obtained multiple money orders in the Huntington, West Virginia area to help an individual in California evade financial reporting requirements. Federal law requires financial institutions to report certain information to the Department of the Treasury whenever a person exchanges cash for a money order in the amount of $3,000 in one transaction or a series of transactions. On June 28, 2018, McComas obtained six money orders, each for $500, from three different Huntington businesses for the purpose of evading financial reporting requirements. McComas further admitted to conducting approximately 200 money order transactions totaling $99,400 in and around Huntington for the same purpose between June 28, 2018, and January 13, 2019.
WSAZ
Golf cart, equipment stolen during breaking and entering
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After two break-ins, West Virginia State Police has released a photo of a person they are searching for in connection with several thefts. According to State Police, the person is accused of stealing a green Yamaha golf cart loaded down with equipment worth close to $9,000.
When should drivers stop for school buses in Ohio?
OHIO (WOWK) — Back to school is upon us, which means school buses will be back on the road and drivers should expect new traffic patterns because of them. The Jackson County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office posted a guide on when to stop for a school bus in Ohio. The image says if the road has […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Details released in Pickaway Co. knife attack
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released by law enforcement Monday in the case of a teen who stabbed her boyfriend. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 9905 Shepherd Road Lot 13 shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reports say 17-year-old Savanna...
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
Outnumbered: In Rural Ohio, Two Supporters of Solar Power Step Into a Roomful of Opposition
This story is the second in a series about the conflict over solar power in Williamsport, Ohio, reported in partnership with ABC News. WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio—On a weekday morning in May, Mark Schein drove his truck about a mile up the road and rang the doorbell of Melvin Steck and his son and caretaker Doug Steck. Mark stepped into the kitchen, saw Melvin, who is 101, and let out a joyous, “Hey there.”
sciotopost.com
Man Wanted for Questioning After Sheriff Finds A Man Dead, Arrested in Ross County
ROSS – A man who was wanted for questioning around the death of a 42-year-old man in Pike county has been arrested. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36 pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio.
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
