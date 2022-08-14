Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham: Premier League – as it happened

4.12pm BST

Ben Fisher’s match report has dropped, so I’ll leave you with that. Thanks for your company and emails – bye!

4.05pm BST

The late Premier League game is a biggie – Chelsea v Spurs. Daniel Harris is your man for that.

4.03pm BST

Post-match reaction

Joe Worrall

“You can see what it means to everybody. We need to make sure this place is bouncing for every single fixture this season. We’re really, really happy today.

“It’s not the best we’ve played by any stretch of the imagination. We were a little bit loose in possession at times, but we know we’re dangerous and we defended really well. A lot of hard work has gone into getting to this league, so to win is very sweet.

Dean Henderson

“This place is a fortress. The fans have been bouncing all game and they deserve this one. What an occasion. I’m so happy for this man [Worrall] as well, he’s waited so long for this opportunity. He’s been unbelievable today.

“I know Dec’s favourite side [on penalties] as I’ve trained with him before. You never know if he’ll change at the last minute. I stuck with what I knew and luckily he put it there.”

3.58pm BST

Full time: Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

It’s a glorious day at the City Ground! Nottingham Forest, playing their first Premier League game at home since 1999, have beaten West Ham 1-0 thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal.

It was an eventful, emotional game, and West Ham will wonder how on earth they didn’t score. Dame Fortune and Dean Henderson were the main reasons.

3.57pm BST

90+8 min Surridge and Johnson are booked for mithering the referee.

3.55pm BST

90+7 min Surridge wins a free-kick just past the halfway line. That should be enough for Forest.

3.53pm BST

90+5 min Rice’s cross is chested down by Scamacca at the far post, but there’s nobody in support and Forest clear.

3.52pm BST

90+3 min West Ham continue to push for an equaliser, but they aren’t faring well on the conviction/desperate scale. As I type that, another cross goes straight through to Henderosn.

3.49pm BST

90+1 min Seven minutes of added time.

3.49pm BST

90 min Cresswell’s corner is volleyed wide by the off-balance Soucek, who was under a lot of pressure from Toffolo. It was a chance.

3.48pm BST

89 min Lanzini’s long-range shot hits Worrall and spins behind for a corner…

3.47pm BST

88 min Johnson surges into the area and slides a cross-shot that is well claimed by the diving Fabianski.

3.46pm BST

87 min Benrahma’s cross is too close to Henderson. West Ham look slightly bereft of ideas.

3.44pm BST

86 min Hi Rob,” says Tony Mason. “I think it’s wonderful how these teams have embraced the 30th anniversary of the Premier League by playing like it’s 1992. A classic, full-blooded affair and a delight to watch.”



It’s been great fun. All we’re missing are Labatt’s and Dagenham Motors as the shirt sponsors.

3.44pm BST

85 min And West Ham bring on Maxwel Cornet for Jarrod Bowen.

3.43pm BST

84 min Cafu replaces Orel Mangala in the Forest midfield.

3.42pm BST

83 min: Off the line by Williams! So much for being comfortable. Cresswell swings a corner out towards Zouma, whose powerful downward header is shovelled off the line by Williams. Great defending, especially as he read the play and ran back towards the line when Cresswell’s corner went over his head.

Nottingham Forest scramble the ball clear. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

3.40pm BST

81 min At times in the second half, Forest have been hanging on desperately. But at the moment they look reasonably comfortable.

3.37pm BST

79 min: Forest substitution Steve Cook replaces the injured Niakhate, who came back on and then went down again. Whether he genuinely thought he could run off a hamstring injury or was trying to waste another 30 seconds, only he knows.

3.34pm BST

76 min Scamacca rolls Niakhate, who recovers well to block the eventual shot. I think Niakhate has pulled him hamstring in the process.

3.33pm BST

75 min The drinks break slow the game down in the first half, and Forest will hope something similar happens here. Henderson has just been booked for timewasting.

3.33pm BST

74 min “Flying Fabianski has a commendable ring to it...” says Christian Svanes Kolding but I do look forward to seeing a flailing Fabianski, a flapping Fabianski, a floundering Fabianski, faltering, fighting, filching, flowing and not least an absolutely fluttering Fabianski.”

But what about if he makes an egregious mistake?

3.32pm BST

73 min “Rob,” says Rod Wooden, “do you think that Manchester United might just have sent the wrong goalkeeper out on loan?”

I know this sounds ridiculous at this precise moment in time, but I don’t. Excellent goalkeeper though he is, Henderson isn’t good enough for Man Utd IMO; he showed that in 2020-21. And de Gea was their player of the season last year. But enough about that shower, we’re watching Forest v West Ham!

3.31pm BST

72 min Sam Surridge replaces the goalscorer Taiwo Awoniyi, who has run himself into the ground. Forget the goal, which was lucky; he looks a proper handful for defenders.

3.29pm BST

70 min Time for a drinks break.

3.27pm BST

69 min: Double substitution for West Ham Manuel Lanzini and Gianluca Scamacca replace Fornals and Antonio.

3.26pm BST

68 min Antonio turns Niakhate superbly, zooms into the area and hits a shot that is crucially blocked by McKenna. This is pulsating stuff!

3.25pm BST

66 min Williams’ free-kick from the right hits the unsighted Niakhate beyond the far post and rolls through to Fabianski. Had he seen it earlier it would have been a great chance.

3.24pm BST

HENDERSON SAVES RICE'S PENALTY!

65 min Scenes galore! Rice’s imperfect penalty, dragged low to his left, is saved superbly by Dean Henderson. He clenches his fist and waves it triumphantly before getting to his feet. West Ham must feel like they are destined not to score today: they’ve hit the underside of the bar twice, missed a penalty and had a goal dubiously disallowed.

West Ham United's Declan Rice sees his penalty kick saved by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

Henderson reacts after saving the penalty. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3.22pm BST

PENALTY GIVEN!

64 min But Henderson’s positioning means it’s a yellow card for McKenna, rather than a red.

3.22pm BST

63 min The keeper Henderson would probably have saved it, though I suppose McKenna wasn’t to know that.

3.21pm BST

62 min The referee is going to the monitor, which is very bad news for Scott McKenna.

3.21pm BST

61 min: Off the line by McKenna/VAR check! West Ham think it’s a handball, and they have a case. Soucek’s shot was blocked by the slightly extended arm of McKenna, whose sheepishness afterwards betrayed his guilt. I think this will be a penalty.

3.20pm BST

61 min: Benrahma hits the bar! It was a brilliant free-kick, flipped over the wall at pace. Henderson was motionless as it hit the underside of the bar and bounced back into his arms.

3.19pm BST

60 min Benrahma is fouled 22 yards from goal by Mangala. This is a chance for West Ham…

3.18pm BST

59 min "Hi Rob," says Simon McMahon. "Talking of impotent shambles, and United's, it took the Dundee version all of 40 seconds before conceding to Hearts in the three o'clock kick-off in Scotland today, after shipping 7 (seven) on Thursday night in Holland. At this rate I might have to watch the highlights of Scotland v Peru from Argentina 1978 to cheer myself up."

3.16pm BST

57 min That disallowed goal seems to have energised Forest, and particularly the home fans, rather than deflating them. Johnson wins a corner down the right, to be taken by Williams. He curls it out towards Niakhate, whose header is saved dramatically but fairly comfortably by the flying Fabianski.

3.13pm BST

NO GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

VAR, so much to answer for.

3.13pm BST

This might be disallowed Johnson finished it deftly, dinking the ball over Fabianski after a short through pass from Mangala, but I think his head and shoulders are offside.

3.12pm BST

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham (Johnson 53)

Brennan Johnson has made it two!

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson scores a goal which is later disallowed. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images/Reuters

3.11pm BST

53 min Bowen swings the corner straight into Henderson’s arms.

3.11pm BST

52 min Fornals plays a good pass to Bowen, whose cross on the turn is put behind by McKenna…

3.09pm BST

51 min Lots of West Ham pressure at the start of the second half. Forest enjoyed playing on the break last season, though whether that applies to a new set of players I’ve no idea.

3.08pm BST

50 min "Its's 30 (thirty years) since Edward 'Teddy' Sheringham scored Forest's (and anyone's) first televised Premier League goal in a game that immediately punctured my optimism for Liverpool that season," says Niall Mullen. "Having been the dominant force in English football the Reds were an impotent shambles on the day.

I dream of being an impotent shambles. Supporting, I meant supporting.

3.08pm BST

48 min Bowen wins a corner for West Ham, who have made a fast start to the second half. Nothing comes of it.

3.06pm BST

46 min: Fornals hits the bar! What a start to the second half! Fornals flashes a brilliant shot from 20 yards that bounces off the underside of the bar and down onto the line. Soucek is all over the rebound, powering a header from close range that is spectacularly saved to his right by Henderson. That was superb goalkeeping, not just the save but also the speed with which he got to his feet.

3.04pm BST

46 min Peep peep! Forest begin the second half.

2.51pm BST

Half-time reading

2.50pm BST

“Objectively, that was an ugly goal,” says Mary Waltz. “No, it was completely beautiful, utterly joyous!”

2.49pm BST

Half time: Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

Forest lead through Taiwo Awoniyi’s inadvertent yet roof-raising goal in injury time. West Ham had a goal controversially disallowed just before that, so we should be in for a lively second half.

2.48pm BST

It was a dog of a goal, the hell Forest will care . The enterprising Toffolo moved smoothly into the area from the left and picked out Lingard, who made a total mess of a simple chance 12 yards from goal. His tame shot hit the stretching Johnson, rebounded off Awoniyi and dribbled slowly into the net!

2.47pm BST

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham (Awoniyi 45+2)

Taiwo Awoniyi scores Forest’s first Premier League goal since 1999!

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi scores their first goal. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

2.45pm BST

45 min Williams cuts inside and hits a decent shot from 20 yards that is comfortably saved by Fabianki. I’m still trying to make sense of the disallowed goal. There’s an argument that Mangala stepped across Antonio, rather than Antonio running into him. You can make a decent case either way, but I don’t think it was a clear and obvious error. What is certain is that the collision affected the play, because Mangala was the closest Forest player to Rice, who consequently had an age to pick out Benrahma.

2.44pm BST

NO GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

It’s been disallowed! Hmm, I can see both sides of that. Antonio is furious, because he thinks – rightly, I’d say – that it was an accidental collision. I’m not sure that counts as a clear and obvious error.

2.43pm BST

It came from a Forest corner, with West Ham breaking quickly . The move slowed down, at which point Antonio ran into Mangala on the edge of the area and flattened him. Forest half-stopped playing and Rice guided a pass through to Benrahma, who finished calmly.

But there’s a VAR check , and the referee is going to look at the monitor.

2.42pm BST

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-1 West Ham (Benrahma 42)

Forest are fuming!

West Ham United's Said Benrahma scores their first goal. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images/Reuters

2.41pm BST

41 min: Good save from Fabianski! Toffolo’s cross is headed across goal by Johnson, and Williams gets the wrong side of Cresswell to crack a close-range shot is bravely blocked by Fabianski.

2.39pm BST

39 min Benrahma’s long-range shot is half blocked by Worrall and bounces towards Antonio, who hooks it wide from about eight yards. He was under pressure, and it came at an awkward height, but it was still a chance.

2.37pm BST

37 min The Sky Sports commentator notes that the tempo has dropped since the drinks break. That suits West Ham more than Forest you would think.

2.36pm BST

35 min Benrahma beats Worrall in the area, gets to the byline and hammers a cross that hits Bowen, eight yards out at the near post, before being cleared. It was a very difficult ball for Bowen to deal with, belted towards him at bellybutton height.

2.32pm BST

32 min Coufal’s low shot from the edge of the area is kicked away and Forest break. Lingard plays in Awoniyi, who tries to go round Fabianski and runs the ball out of play after a double ricochet. No matter – he was well offside.

2.29pm BST

29 min Lingard, who is being booed by the West Ham fans, coaxes a nice pass into Johnson on the edge of the area. He turns, uses Zouma as a screen but curls his shot too close to Fabianski.

2.26pm BST

Drinks break Forest have been slightly the better team in an enjoyable start to the game. The new signing Taiwo Awoniyi has been a constant pain in West Ham’s derriere.

2.25pm BST

25 min A nice first-time cross from Cresswell is headed straight at Henderson by Soucek. It was a decent effort – he had to generate all the power himself – but too close to the keeper.

2.24pm BST

24 min “Not sure I’d be wearing black on a day like this...” says Ian Sargeant. “That Metgod goal cost us the title that season. I was listening to commentary on the radio. Either Peter Jones or Bryon Butler said it was the hardest they’d seen a ball being struck.”

‘Peter Jones and Bryon Butler.’ Just give me a moment please.

2.22pm BST

22 min Mangala threads an excellent ball down the left to find Johnson. He runs at Zouma, dragging his foot over the ball, but then stabs a cross too close to Fabianski. There’s a lovely confidence and purpose about Forest’s play.

2.19pm BST

20 min At the other end, an even more dangerous cross from Lingard just evades the stretching Awoniyi at the far post. Lingard looks sharp, Awoniyi too.

2.18pm BST

19 min West Ham are starting to come into the game, and Cresswell’s dangerous cross just evades the stretching Antonio.

2.17pm BST

18 min “All sports are corporate, most sports care more about the bottom line than anything else,” says Mary Waltz. “But hearing the history of Forest, seeing how important their club is to the heart of these cities, separates the PL from other leagues. Not the owners, the fans. I grew up with the NFL and it is incredibly successful, profitable, and utterly soulless. A plea from America to the people of the UK. Don’t let American corporate greed take over your game. They tried with the Super League but don’t let them.”

I fear that ship has sailed, whether it arrives displaying a Super League flag or not. But I know what you mean – days like today are a reminder why we fell in love with football.

2.16pm BST

16 min: Off the line by Toffolo! Benrahama cuts inside from the left and whips a typical curling shot towards the far post. Henderson dives to his left to save but pushes it against Soucek, with the ball rebounding slowly towards goal. Toffolo does very well to hook it to safety.

Nottingham Forest's Harry Toffolo clears the ball off the line. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images/Reuters

2.14pm BST

14 min A gloriously imaginative through pass from Williams, near the halfway line, just evades Awoniyi in the area. It’s all Forest at the moment.

2.13pm BST

13 min: Chance for Awoniyi! Neco Williams moves down the right and whips a lovely cross towards the penalty spot, where Awoniyi pulls away from Zouma and powers a header just wide of the far post. He looks a handful for defenders.

2.12pm BST

12 min Niakhate puts hands on Antonio in the area, a risky challenge, though there was no appeal from Antonio as he hit the deck.

2.11pm BST

11 min Forest look really sharp. O’Brien’s cross from the right is headed up in the air and nodded towards goal by Niakhate. There’s no pace on the ball and Fabianski saves comfortably.

2.10pm BST

10 min The free-kick is half cleared and dumped back towards the far post. Bowen fights with Awoniyi for the header and ends up nodding it towards his own goal. Fabianski moves smartly across his line to push it over.

2.09pm BST

9 min Rice is booked for a foul on Lingard 30 yards from goal.

2.08pm BST

8 min He doesn’t score - but it was a good effort, whipped across goal and just over the bar. I think Henderson had it covered, though I wouldn’t swear to it under oath.

2.08pm BST

8 min Antonio is fouled just outside the area, in a good position for the left-footed Cresswell. It looked a softish decision, about which we’ll heare more if Cresswell scores…

2.05pm BST

6 min Williams honks it into orbit. An ill-conceived effort, poorly executed.

2.05pm BST

5 min Forest have started well, and at a very high tempo. The lively Awoniyi is fouled 25 yards from goal by Rice, though the free-kick is a fair way to the left of centre. Neco Williams is over it…

2.04pm BST

4 min "Totally unrelated to the Forest game but must share with you a crazily coincidental thing," writes Des. "I was walking down the streets of north west London on the way to a pub when I passed two old guys who were reminiscing about the great Jimmy Johnstone. It was lovely to see these two guys who must have been in their 80s talk about him and in particular an overhead kick he did. I get to the pub to see the Forest game and they have on Celtic v Kilmarnock game, and within a minute a wonderful overhead kick is scored by Giakoumakis."

2.03pm BST

3 min Awoniyi wins an early corner for Forest on the left. It’s headed clear to the edge of the area, where Mangala has a shot that is blocked. This place is going to blow if Forest score.

2.01pm BST

2 min “The football supporter’s dilemma,” says Richard Hirst. “Do I want a draw so both teams stay below Fulham, or do I want West Ham to win because Forest are the team more likely to be competing with us to avoid a relegation place. I think the pragmatist in me has to say the latter.”

Is it not too early for all that? Enjoy the summer months at least. Okay, just enjoy August? The first half of August?

2.00pm BST

1 min Peep peep! West Ham kick off from right to left. The atmosphere is wonderful.

1.57pm BST

Here come the players . It’s a gorgeous day in Nottingham, and many of the home supporters are beaming with joy and pride as they greet their team. They’re not just applauding today’s XI; they’re clapping everyone who was involved last season as well.

1.56pm BST

The Forest captain Joe Worrall is in the tunnel, chatting to one of the mascots. Normally footballers do that to help the mascot relax; I suspect today Worrall is doing it to calm his own nerves.

1.47pm BST

The atmosphere at the City Ground is spec tac ular. The former Forest centre-back Michael Dawson is talking on Sky Sports, with a microphone pressed tight to his coupon, and you can barely hear a thing.

1.46pm BST

“I have bittersweet memories,” begins Daniel Barnett at the City Ground, “of visiting with my dad to see our beloved West Ham get properly tonked by the new European champions in December 1979. As I recall, we got tickets in the posh new main stand, only to discover that the roof wasn’t finished, and we got a proper soaking to rub salt (water?) into the wound. Looking forward to today’s spectacle. What are the odds of a very early Coufal reducer on Lingard? (Kids: Ask your parents what a ‘reducer’ is.)”

1.42pm BST

“Metgod hit the ball so hard that , for the only recorded time, its physical state went from solid to liquid to gas and then back from gas to liquid to solid, once the ball had passed Phil Parkes, who must’ve thought he was in a David Copperfield spectacular,” says James Debens. “Might as well try to catch the wind, as Donovan sang about Metgod’s goal.”

1.31pm BST

Previously in this fixture

You know what’s coming, don’t you. Phil Parkes knew too, but he couldn’t do owt about it.

1.26pm BST

In unrelated news, this is quite something

1.22pm BST

Pre-match reading

1.06pm BST

Team news

Two changes for Forest from that defeat at Newcastle. Two of their new signings, Orel Mangala and Taiwo Awoniyi come in for Jack Colback and Sam Surridge. That means there are eight new players in the starting XI, including Jesse Lingard, who turned down West Ham to join Forest.

David Moyes makes one change from the West Ham team that ran into Beast at the London Stadium last weekend – Said Benrahma replaces Manuel Lanzini, which should mean Pablo Fornals moving infield to play as the No10.

Ben Johnson continues as an emergency centre-back, and Moyes has name only eight of the possible nine substitutes.

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1) Henderson; Worrall, Niakhate, McKenna; Williams, O’Brien, Mangala, Toffolo; Lingard; Johnson, Awoniyi.

Substitutes: Hennessey, Biancone, Cook, Mbe Soh, Surridge, Mighten, Cafu, L Taylor, Hammond.

West Ham (4-2-3-1) Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Johnson, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio.

Substitutes: Areola, Randolph, Ashby, Coventry, Downes, Lanzini, Cornet, Scamaca.

Referee Robert Jones.

1.00pm BST

Preamble

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Nottingham Forest v West Ham United at the City Ground. I’m not saying this is the most romantic fixture of the weekend, but it’s in the top one: Forest’s first home game in the Premier League since 16 May 1999, when Chris Bart-Williams scored the only goal in a futile victory over Leicester City and – cliché alert - Brennan Johnson hadn’t even been conceived.

A helluva lot has changed at Forest since 1999. A helluva lot has changed since May, when they beat Huddersfield in the play-off final. Forest have signed 15 (F-I-F-T-E-etc) players this summer, and there are more to come.

Both these teams started the season with 2-0 defeats – Forest at Newcastle, West Ham at home to Beast – so a win wouldn’t go amiss today. But it’s not all about three points. Premier League football is being played at the City Ground again, and the world feels a slightly saner place.

Kick off 2pm