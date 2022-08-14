ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

"Yep, Full Transparency": This Woman Is Sharing Exactly How Much It Costs Her Brand To Make Clothes In The US, And More People Should Know This

By Megan Liscomb
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2Gzb_0hGlEa6v00

Mallory Ottariano, a 32-year-old Montana-based entrepreneur, has been making and selling clothes for about 10 years. Recently, a TikTok she made for her brand Youer has been getting attention for the detailed and eye-opening way she breaks down the costs of manufacturing clothing in the US.

Fotografed, @shopyouer / Via instagram.com

Mallory starts the clip by breaking down the obvious costs involved in making one of her dresses. "$19.25 for the fabric involved. We choose high-quality fabrics, and there's a lot of it. $5.10 to print these shorts that are attached. Two bucks for the zipper, $32 for a team of people in Los Angeles to cut and sew, and $2 to ship the fabric for the mill to the factory and from the factory to our warehouse."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46L9nQ_0hGlEa6v00
@shopyouer / Via tiktok.com

Buuuut that's not all that goes into it. "Development is a huge cost in apparel production. What's development? Basically, it's testing to make a bunch of samples and get the fit right, plus making a pattern that the factory can follow. It cost us $1,200. That development cost is shared over every single unit we make, and this year we made 300. So that adds another $4 per unit, bringing the total up to $64.35."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKaj7_0hGlEa6v00
@shopyouer / Via tiktok.com

"And we have miscellaneous costs, like the cost for the factory to spend extra time sorting fabric, the cost for them to print a pattern cost for this hang tag, the cost for the factory to print the barcode on the back of it, and probably some other random charges or mistakes we have to pay for."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUJMe_0hGlEa6v00
@shopyouer / Via tiktok.com

She even gets into how much profit her brand makes per dress. "We sell this dress on our website for $154, but we sell it to stores for half that, so we need to make sure we're profitable at that price, $77, and we barely are. That small amount of profit has to go to a lot of different things: It has to pay our employees, pay the rent on our warehouse, pay to run our online store, pay for shipping costs to get them to a customer, and a whole slew of operational expenses that brands incur."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsyEm_0hGlEa6v00
@shopyouer / Via tiktok.com

"So, now you know exactly how much it costs and exactly how much we're profiting, and I hope it's making you wonder how a $25 dress from Shein could possibly be ethically made."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyjab_0hGlEa6v00
@shopyouer / Via tiktok.com

In the comments, people are loving this transparency and insight into everything that goes into making a garment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxsDy_0hGlEa6v00
TikTok / Via tiktok.com

And other business owners are chiming in, too, including Tunnel Vision owner Madeline Pendleton, who went viral earlier this year for her TikTok about why she pays all of her employees $73k per year .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9RuU_0hGlEa6v00
TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Mallory told BuzzFeed that she started sharing more online about the nitty-gritty of running her clothing brand in 2020, when the pandemic ground her business to a halt and she went seven months with no inventory.

Fotografed, @shopyouer / Via instagram.com

"What I realized during 2020 was that ‘supply chain’ was a phrase the general public was not familiar with, but post-pandemic, we ALL know and understand supply chains. So, I wanted to be part of helping people understand where the stuff they use comes from."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0ZrE_0hGlEa6v00
Craig Hastings / Getty Images

She also believes that being transparent helps build trust with customers and is part of an important conversation about where the things we use every day come from. "Ethical, slow fashion brands get a lot of pushback on prices because we exist in a world that’s saturated with fast fashion. So, I hope that by sharing the true costs of what it takes to make things sustainably and ethically, I’m encouraging people to think critically about their consumption."

Netflix / Via giphy.com

And she says that the idea that sustainable clothing is too expensive is missing the point. "I think that unfortunately it’s not that sustainable clothing is too expensive, it’s that fast fashion is too cheap. Fast fashion giants have convinced people that pants should cost $25 and tee shirts should cost $5, when in actuality, there are huge social and environmental sacrifices associated with these ‘cheap’ costs."

NBC / Via giphy.com

Finally, Mallory says that sustainable fashion doesn't have to come with a big price tag. "Supporting sustainable fashion doesn’t mean you have to be able to buy one of our $154 dresses. Sustainable fashion is a mindset."

@shopyouer / Via instagram.com

"Thrifting and buying used is sustainable (we have a resale portion of our site, too), choosing to buy a fewer number of sustainable pieces instead of ‘hauls’ of fast fashion is sustainable, repeating outfits and ditching trends is sustainable, and learning to repair torn or heavily worn clothes to extend their life is sustainable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKehM_0hGlEa6v00
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

You can follow Mallory's brand Youer on TikTok and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Janet Street-Porter tells Loose Women that plus-size people shouldn't get 'special treatment' on planes and should pay more for their clothes after travel influencers call on airlines to treat them 'like humans'

Janet Street-Porter has let rip on Loose Women after plus-sized influencers have spoken out about the uncomfortable aspects of flying. After the influencers wrote about their experiences flying as larger passengers, which are often very difficult, the journalist said the UK has 'normalised being overweight'. Kirsty Leanne, a British travel...
MENTAL HEALTH
People

Amazon Shoppers Say These Packing Cubes Will 'Change the Way You Travel,' and They're Just $3 Apiece

No matter how prepared you feel for a trip, the packing struggle is always real — especially if you're trying to travel light and ditch the checked bag. Thankfully, there's a deceptively simple solution for this travel predicament: packing cubes. If you've never tried this method, don't knock it yet. Thousands of travelers swear by this hack for a reason. Luckily, you don't have to look too far, since the TravelWise Packing Cube 5-Pack is a whopping 53 percent off at Amazon right now, making the set less than $16.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Sustainable Fashion#Fast Fashion Brand#Clothing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tiktok#Shopyouer Via
hypebeast.com

Can a Laundry Tablet Really Double the Lifespan of Clothes?

London-based label L’Estrange has launched the Re_Fresh tablet, promising a new approach to laundry and, crucially, clothing maintenance. The tablet is described by founders Tom Horne and Will Green as “an exfoliator for clothes,” which they believe can potentially double the lifespan of clothing through its natural enzyme formula that strips away a fine layer of old fibers to reveal the good-as-new garment underneath.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Hotel worker reveals the unsanitary items she would never touch in a hotel room

A hospitality industry worker shocked the internet when she shared some of the items she would never touch in a hotel room.The hotel worker, who goes by @queenevangeline25 on TikTok, received more than 750,000 views when she warned hotel guests of the unsanitary items lurking in their hotel rooms. Evangeline, who often shares hospitality advice to her TikTok page, explained to viewers that she would “never use” a hotel room’s remote control without “wiping it down first with my own Clorox wipe”.“Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleaning, you feel me?” she said.Then, she encouraged followers to stay...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy