Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Jennifer Lopez arrives 20 minutes late at a Broadway show with her and Ben Affleck’s kids
Jennifer Lopez made a pit stop in New York City before heading to Georgia for her three-day wedding with Ben Affleck. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took their kids to a Broadway show, catching almost everyone’s attention. As reported by Page Six, the superstar and her tribe...
‘Feud’: Chloë Sevigny To Star As C.Z. Guest, Joins Naomi Watts In ‘Capote’s Women’ Season 2 For FX
EXCLUSIVE: Chloë Sevigny has been tapped as a lead opposite Naomi Watts in Feud: Capote’s Women, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Plan B. Reps for FX and 29th Television, which is behind the Feud franchise, declined comment. Jon Robin Baitz is writing all eight episodes and serving as showrunner of the new season. Directed in its entirety by Gus Van Sant, Feud 2 chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his “swans” — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lili Reinhart Finally Did Our Puppy Interview, And I Truly Cannot Handle All Of This Cuteness
"Ugh, I love the way they smell. They just smell so good!"
PETS・
After Jeopardy Reveals Big Changes For Next Tournament Of Champions, One EP Explained How They Justified The Decision
Despite all of the hosting hubbub that played out both on and off of Jeopardy!’s iconic stage in 2021 and 2022, with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik now officially the permanent successors to Alex Trebek, the show itself has largely remained the same across that span. But that won’t exactly be the case for the upcoming Season 39, with executive producer Michael Davies aiming to bring more sports-esque stakes to the game show moving forward. Beyond new tournaments being added, and the upcoming primetime offering Celebrity Jeopardy!, the daytime TV staple will be shaking things up in a couple of big ways for its seasonal Tournament of Champions, and apparently those decisions weren’t easy ones to make.
Comments / 0