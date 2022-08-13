Despite all of the hosting hubbub that played out both on and off of Jeopardy!’s iconic stage in 2021 and 2022, with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik now officially the permanent successors to Alex Trebek, the show itself has largely remained the same across that span. But that won’t exactly be the case for the upcoming Season 39, with executive producer Michael Davies aiming to bring more sports-esque stakes to the game show moving forward. Beyond new tournaments being added, and the upcoming primetime offering Celebrity Jeopardy!, the daytime TV staple will be shaking things up in a couple of big ways for its seasonal Tournament of Champions, and apparently those decisions weren’t easy ones to make.

TV SHOWS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO