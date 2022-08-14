ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 6

Barbara Block
3d ago

I give her a lot of credit for standing up for what is right. I know a lot of you trump lovers refuse to see what's really going on. Don't bother replying with a lot of ugly comments, we are all entitled to our opinion. she was standing up for our country and now she pays the price .

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
Liz Cheney
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Election State#Special Elections#Republicans#Fbi#House#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
White House
CNN

If Cheney loses her primary, Trump's GOP critics will face tough choice

Rep. Liz Cheney's uphill battle to keep her seat in Wyoming's GOP primary on Tuesday underscores how Donald Trump's hold on the Republican Party is tightening even as the former President's legal challenges are mounting. That dynamic poses stark choices for the thin band of Republican elected officials and voters resistant to his dominance within the party.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy