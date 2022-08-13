My visits to New Jersey have been sporadic. For 30 years, on occasion, I have spent a lot of time in Hoboken and even worked there for a year in 2016. Back in 2013 and 2014, I walked the length of most of its north-south streets, acquired hundreds of pictures, but didn’t feel them to be compelling enough to post. Nonetheless, I did devise a Hoboken category, and do try to get there via PATH at least once per year. Ditto Jersey City. I have found Newark to be a tougher nut to crack and will likely postpone it till the current overall USA crime wave calms down somewhat. Other relatively recent forays have put me in Hackensack so I can say I ate at the White Manna. I have also been to Fort Lee (for Hiram’s Hot Dogs on Palisade Avenue) and Spring Lake down the Jersey Shore. A cousin used to give annual Christmas extravaganzas at her home in West Windsor.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO