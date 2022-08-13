ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

spotonillinois.com

Sale Of Champions Invests In Tomorrow's Agricultural Leaders

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Being in the Governor's Sale of Champions is something all livestock exhibitors dream about, but few are able to accomplish. Each year, this marquee event of the Illinois State Fair Ag Day festivities showcases the hard work and dedication of the youth in the agriculture... ★ FURTHER...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years

Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs - an indication the armored "living fossils" may be reproducing in that state for the first time in a half-century. "It's exciting because it's confirmation that they... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
GEORGIA STATE
spotonillinois.com

Upper threshold of death expectancy exceeded in Illinois during week July 30

22 percent of fully vaccinated Illinoisans are 65+, with 8,551,654 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state overall as of Aug. 9, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

City of LaSalle City Council met Aug. 8

Here is the agenda provided by the council: CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF MINUTES Minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held July 25, 2022. PRESENTATION Presentation from Leah Dettmers and Kim Gross of Ameren regarding... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:54. 13:54. 13:19.
LASALLE, IL

