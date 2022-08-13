Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
KTVZ
New York City reports 2 human cases of the West Nile virus as the city sees record number of infected mosquitoes
Two human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in New York as the virus has been detected in a record number of mosquitoes in the city, health officials said Tuesday. Across the city’s five boroughs, 1,068 mosquito pools have tested positive for the virus, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The city recorded 779 positive pools at the same time last year.
KTVZ
Solange will compose an original score for the New York City Ballet
Solange, the singer whose work spans everything from film to fashion, will take her talents to the world of dance, composing an original score for the New York City Ballet. Solange is set to compose an original score for an upcoming work by dancer and choreographer Gianna Reisen, the New York City Ballet announced Monday. Premiering at the annual Fall Fashion Gala on September 28, the score will be performed by the City Ballet orchestra and will feature a soloist from Solange’s own ensemble, according to a tweet by the singer on Tuesday.
KTVZ
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has begun a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights. Nine of the state’s 105 counties were forced to do the recount by two Republican activists. Voters earlier this month rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. The measure failed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes statewide. But state law allows any registered voter to ask for a recount on a statewide ballot question, and the two GOP activists provided credit cards to cover the roughly $120,000 in costs.
KTVZ
Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 11:15AM PDT until August 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…High temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected. * WHERE…In California, northeast Siskiyou County and portions of. Modoc County. In Oregon, portions of the Klamath Basin and. southern ares in Klamath County and far southwestern Lake County. This includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Alturas, Tulelake,. Tionesta,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee...
KTVZ
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
KTVZ
We could see shower activity begin Wednesday afternoon
Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night and we can expect lows to be scattered through the 50s. Wednesday is going to be the hottest day we see this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. We will have some moisture moving in, so look for about a 20-30% chance of some scattered showers. This will subside as we lose our daytime heating, and skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night.
KTVZ
Sunny, warmer
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Today, the warm up begins in earnest. With plenty of sunshine, highs will climb into the mid 90's. Light and variable morning breezes will turn northerly at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Breezes may become a little stronger in the late afternoon and early evening, then turn light and variable tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and we can expect lows to be scattered through the 50's.
Comments / 0