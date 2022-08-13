Read full article on original website
BBC
Kevin O'Brien: Ireland all-rounder retires from international cricket
Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien has brought his 16-year international career to an end after winning 389 caps. The 38-year-old, who retired from ODIs last year, said he made the decision after not being selected since last year's T20 World Cup. "I had hoped to have finished my career at the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Abdou Diallo says Senegal looking to break 'glass ceiling' in Qatar
Defender Abdou Diallo says Senegal are aiming to do better than any other African nation by reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. No side from the continent has made it past the quarter-finals, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and most recently Ghana (2010) knocked out in the last eight - all after extra time or penalties.
FIFA・
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: GB's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins 10m platform gold
Seventeen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix shrugged off the pressure to nail her final dive and seize European 10m platform gold for Great Britain. Commonwealth champion Spendolini-Sirieix trailed Ukraine's Sofiia Lyskun by two and a half points after the fourth and penultimate round in Rome. But Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix,...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Man United turn to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jamie Vardy?
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United turn to Aubameyang, Vardy?. Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to...
BBC
Letter from Africa: How racism haunts black people in Italy
In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe writes that many black people in Italy feel that racism is not taken seriously. For Italian-Eritrean filmmaker and podcaster Ariam Tekle, there is no doubt that the recent killing of a disabled Nigerian street vendor, Alika Ogorchukwu, in Italy was a "racist murder".
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
Nature.com
Effectiveness of protected areas influenced by socio-economic context
Protected area (PA) performance is thought to depend on effective conservation management and favourable socio-economic context. However, increasing evidence of continued biodiversity decline within PAs raises the question of whether fundamental ecological and socio-economic constraints might actually affect PA effectiveness. Here we quantify how threats to biodiversity, socio-economic context and conservation efforts play out across 114 PAs in 25 European and African countries. We found that even in the presence of highly favourable socio-economic context and conservation efforts, it is not possible to completely offset the intensity of threats and prevent biodiversity decline. Projections show that halting biodiversity decline across the studied PA network may require at least a 35% increase in conservation efforts over a decade. However, as PAs approach zero biodiversity loss, even greater efforts and resources would be needed because of the principle of diminishing marginal returns. Our findings point to limited effectiveness of PAs and their management that might not be possible to address by simply increasing resources. Additionally, the adoption of core design principles of sustainable systems that take into account the social"“ecological contexts of PAs could help overcome the observed hurdles of limited effectiveness and thus better integrate PAs into sustainable development efforts.
BBC
Salernitana 0-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho's side get off to winning start in Serie A
Jose Mourinho's new-look Roma began the Serie A season with a hard-fought but deserved win at Salernitana. Bryan Cristante's first-half strike, which found the corner of the net via a slight deflection, earned Roma victory. They could have won by more as debutant Paulo Dybala hit the post and Tammy...
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
Report: Manchester United Linked With Bundesliga Goalkeeper
Blick and Fabrizio Romano are reporting that Manchester United have shortlisted Borussia Mönchengladbach's Yann Sommer as a potential goalkeeping reinforcement.
Liz Truss faces Rishi Sunak in leadership hustings after comments about British workers leaked – as it happened
Latest updates: leaked audio reveals favourite to be next PM said British workers lacked the ‘graft’ of their foreign rivals
SB Nation
Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea Approach
Former Liverpool FC Sporting Director Michael Edwards has informed Chelsea that he will not be working for them. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Edwards informed Chelsea “of his intention to take some time out away from football”, which is what most Liverpool fans thought he was going to do when he announced his plans to leave his position in November last year.
SB Nation
Manchester United ready to move for Hakim Ziyech if Chelsea ‘not too greedy’ — report
Hakim Ziyech has been linked with AC Milan for much of the summer, but those rumors have not really risen to anything above a quiet, steady background-noise level. If anything, they’ve died away a bit recently following Milan’s signing of attacking midfielder Charles De Ketalaere from Club Brugge for a cool €30m+.
