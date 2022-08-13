ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kevin O'Brien: Ireland all-rounder retires from international cricket

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien has brought his 16-year international career to an end after winning 389 caps. The 38-year-old, who retired from ODIs last year, said he made the decision after not being selected since last year's T20 World Cup. "I had hoped to have finished my career at the...
WORLD
BBC

World Cup 2022: Abdou Diallo says Senegal looking to break 'glass ceiling' in Qatar

Defender Abdou Diallo says Senegal are aiming to do better than any other African nation by reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. No side from the continent has made it past the quarter-finals, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and most recently Ghana (2010) knocked out in the last eight - all after extra time or penalties.
FIFA
BBC

European Aquatics Championships: GB's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins 10m platform gold

Seventeen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix shrugged off the pressure to nail her final dive and seize European 10m platform gold for Great Britain. Commonwealth champion Spendolini-Sirieix trailed Ukraine's Sofiia Lyskun by two and a half points after the fourth and penultimate round in Rome. But Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix,...
WORLD
BBC

British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son

The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Tanfield
Person
Pfeiffer Georgi
Person
Lotte Kopecky
Person
Laura Kenny
Person
Josie Knight
Person
Vittoria Guazzini
Person
Jack Carlin
BBC

Letter from Africa: How racism haunts black people in Italy

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe writes that many black people in Italy feel that racism is not taken seriously. For Italian-Eritrean filmmaker and podcaster Ariam Tekle, there is no doubt that the recent killing of a disabled Nigerian street vendor, Alika Ogorchukwu, in Italy was a "racist murder".
SOCIETY
BBC

'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'

Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Cycling#Cyclist#Great Britain#Bbc Iplayer#Red Button#Bbc Sport
Nature.com

Effectiveness of protected areas influenced by socio-economic context

Protected area (PA) performance is thought to depend on effective conservation management and favourable socio-economic context. However, increasing evidence of continued biodiversity decline within PAs raises the question of whether fundamental ecological and socio-economic constraints might actually affect PA effectiveness. Here we quantify how threats to biodiversity, socio-economic context and conservation efforts play out across 114 PAs in 25 European and African countries. We found that even in the presence of highly favourable socio-economic context and conservation efforts, it is not possible to completely offset the intensity of threats and prevent biodiversity decline. Projections show that halting biodiversity decline across the studied PA network may require at least a 35% increase in conservation efforts over a decade. However, as PAs approach zero biodiversity loss, even greater efforts and resources would be needed because of the principle of diminishing marginal returns. Our findings point to limited effectiveness of PAs and their management that might not be possible to address by simply increasing resources. Additionally, the adoption of core design principles of sustainable systems that take into account the social"“ecological contexts of PAs could help overcome the observed hurdles of limited effectiveness and thus better integrate PAs into sustainable development efforts.
SCIENCE
BBC

'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'

Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
SB Nation

Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea Approach

Former Liverpool FC Sporting Director Michael Edwards has informed Chelsea that he will not be working for them. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Edwards informed Chelsea “of his intention to take some time out away from football”, which is what most Liverpool fans thought he was going to do when he announced his plans to leave his position in November last year.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy