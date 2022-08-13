Can short-term rentals be restricted by homeowner’s associations or the city? Here’s what legal experts say.

Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry Lease
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Almost half of all active listings in Fort Worth have had price reductions
FORT WORTH, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Almost half of all active listings in the Fort Worth housing market have had price reductions as demand continues to cool. The median home price for a home sold in Fort Worth dipped again in July....
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County cities could enter first stage of emergency drought plan by late September
The combination of extreme drought conditions and the hottest July ever recorded in Texas could lead the Tarrant Regional Water District to initiate the first stage of its drought contingency plan as soon as late September. Water storage levels in the seven reservoirs that serve Tarrant County residents have fallen...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth’s environmental fee to increase for first time in 26 years. Where is the funding headed?
In 1996, back when the city of Fort Worth enacted an environmental fee on residential and commercial water bills, the funding primarily supported the removal of environmental hazards from aging buildings and investigating air and water quality complaints. Now, with a booming population, escalating illegal dumping issues and looming litter...
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County can’t wait for its taste of H-E-B magic
When H-E-B announced Aug. 11 it would finally open its first location in Tarrant County, fans reacted as if they’d just been handed a freshly baked tortilla straight from the grocery store’s ovens. An earlier announcement of a location in the Alliance area had whetted H-E-B fans’ appetites,...
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
As Housing Market Cools, Realtors See More Buyer-Friendly Trends Emerge
As housing demand continues to decline following the uptick in mortgage rates, realtors and lenders are seeing signs of hope for people who have struggled in the competitive homebuying market. "We've never seen a market like this in Collin County over the last 18 months," said Amy Zambrano, a realtor...
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
2 North Texas cities ranked amongst the top cities in South for remote work
Working from home may not be as robust as it was during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still here to stay.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD plans to sell some properties, consolidate schools for cost savings
Fort Worth ISD expects to save more than $7.3 million annually after consolidating, shuffling and closing six campuses. Superintendent Kent Scribner sees that amount possibly growing in the coming years as district leadership considers selling properties, such as Farrington Field, and combining schools into newer buildings. The district has repurposed...
inforney.com
Answers to 6 of the most common HOA questions in Texas
Do you understand how Homeowners Associations work in Texas?. Before you move into a new community it's important to understand how your HOA operates within that community. We caught up with Check Out DFW Expert Judge M Bugbee, who serves as the co chair of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce HOA committee to learn how HOAs function and the major things homeowners should know about them.
fortworthreport.org
Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods
The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
dmagazine.com
Community Police Oversight Board Members Square Off Against Dallas Police Association President
Some members of the Dallas Community Police Oversight Board pushed back last week against Dallas Police Association president Mike Mata’s claims on a local talk radio show that they say disparaged the board. Mata, the head of the police department’s largest union, made the statements on WBAP 820’s The...
Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood worry about new DART rail construction
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas leader worries that new construction work on DART's new rail line could pose a public safety risk to thousands of residents. Work officially began on Aug. 15 on a tunnel that's part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will significantly alter traffic flow on Hillcrest Road, a popular north-south corridor. Over the next few weeks and months, Hillcrest Road will, at times, be reduced to one lane or shut down entirely so DART can complete the rail line that will link Collin County to DFW Airport. How much that will affect emergency responders and traffic in...
Seth Fowler: When it Comes to The Housing Market, Is 2022 The Next 2009?
Remember the real estate world in 2009? Remember the Adjusted Rate Mortgages (ARMs) that most buyers were selecting as loan programs? Remember having plenty of home choices when looking for that right place? If you can remember that, then remember this … 2022 is not a replay of 2009.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD is now a B-rated district. How does it keep up its progress?
In Fort Worth ISD, 85% of students are economically disadvantaged, and the progress of those students might have helped the district jump to a B rating in this year’s accountability scores. When evaluating school progress, the Texas Education Agency looks at how well districts perform compared to other districts...
fortworthreport.org
Sharen Wilson To Be Honored for Fighting Elder Fraud
FORT WORTH, Texas (August 15, 2022) – Defendants like William “Doc” Gallagher grab headlines, but Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson wants you to remember people like Susan Elder. Elder, 76, was swindled out her life savings by a remodeling contractor. Unlike many older Americans targeted by...
streetfoodblog.com
First H-E-B in Tarrant County tops week’s hottest Fort Value headlines
Editor’s word: Quite a bit occurred this week, so this is your probability to get caught up. Learn on for the week’s hottest headlines. On the lookout for the very best issues to do that weekend? Discover that checklist right here. 1. H-E-B grocery store chain opening first...
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
Collin County hospitals get hacked, exposing social security numbers and health data
MCKINNEY, Texas — Methodist McKinney Hospital and two of the company's surgical centers had their computer systems hacked earlier this summer, exposing patients' social security numbers, medical history and more, hospital officials said Tuesday. The hacking happened July 5, when hospital staff "became aware of unusual activity on certain...
