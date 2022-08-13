NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second year in a row, Reunion Tower is being lit with the colors of India as the country celebrates the completion of 75 years of independence.Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's plan for a global city and economy was on display when he declared Aug. 15 as Indian-American Day. "America… this is our home. But, it also recognizes our heritage," Sanjiv Yajnik, the president of financial services at Capital One, said. "We come from India, and we are proud of our heritage."Yajnik is proud to be a first-generation immigrant whose kids were born in the United States....

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO