CBS DFW

Dallas declares August 15 as Indian-American Day; North Texas celebrates

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second year in a row, Reunion Tower is being lit with the colors of India as the country celebrates the completion of 75 years of independence.Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's plan for a global city and economy was on display when he declared Aug. 15 as Indian-American Day. "America… this is our home. But, it also recognizes our heritage," Sanjiv Yajnik, the president of financial services at Capital One, said. "We come from India, and we are proud of our heritage."Yajnik is proud to be a first-generation immigrant whose kids were born in the United States....
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant County can’t wait for its taste of H-E-B magic

When H-E-B announced Aug. 11 it would finally open its first location in Tarrant County, fans reacted as if they’d just been handed a freshly baked tortilla straight from the grocery store’s ovens. An earlier announcement of a location in the Alliance area had whetted H-E-B fans’ appetites,...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Texas Monthly

The King of Cabrito Sets Up Shop in Cowtown

It was the fall of 2021 when the first of ten eighteen-wheelers rolled into Fort Worth from Mexico. Most of the trucks originated in Saltillo, an industrial city of about a million located some 170 miles southwest of Laredo. A few of the trucks came from Mexico City, another 430 miles south. For more than six months they rumbled north, one roughly every three weeks, filled to the brim with dining tables and chairs, pecan-wood doors, disassembled decorative woodwork for cabinets, sets of tableware, leather menu covers, hefty tortilla presses, clay planters and pots, and 20,387 terra-cotta bricks. Oh, and twelve massive handmade wooden looms ready to be strung with miles of thick, white cotton thread.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B

HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank Increases Food Distribution Schedule through Aug. 31

With many parents feeling the financial burden of back-to-school expenses, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is taking some of the stress off families by increasing their food distribution schedules through the end of August. This includes their large-scale Back-to-School Mega Mobile events at the Dickies Arena on August 19. Here...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods

The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
AOL Corp

Watering on the wrong day? Fort Worth is using new meters to watch you

The city of Fort Worth knows if you’ve been using your sprinklers to water your lawn on days when you’re not supposed to, and is asking you kindly to stop. The water department using its recently installed smart water meter system to target homes and businesses that use 300 or more gallons of water per hour on Mondays, when watering is not allowed.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worthian: Becca Waugh

Rebecca (Becca) Waugh has always dabbled in different facets of the fine arts. From painting to digital design, she was determined to do it all. Waugh is the owner and designer of Sleepy Panther Design Co., an independent creative studio based in Fort Worth that specializes in graphic design, illustration, and animation. Starting her own business allowed Waugh to follow whichever path life showed her.
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Larry Lease

Fort Worth Based American Airlines Ordering 20 Experimental Supersonic Aircraft

American Airlines is very interested in buying supersonic jets for their fleet.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. American Airlines is ordering 20 new supersonic jets that could fly as fast as 1,300 miles an hour. Dallas News reports that the deal between Boom Supersonic and American Airlines was announced on Tuesday, with American dropping deposits on 20 of the new Overture aircraft and has placed options for 40 more.
FORT WORTH, TX
texasmetronews.com

CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS! UNT DALLAS TEAMS UP WITH NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO PROVIDE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY ON FRIDAY (AUG. 19) FROM 8-11 A.M.

The free, drive-through service is open to the public and any community member in need of food support; interested volunteers can sign up now. The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will partner to bring a mobile food pantry to campus on Friday, Aug. 19, from 8-11 a.m. (or until the food runs out.) And with college students not yet on campus, UNT Dallas is seeking volunteers to help out that day. If interested, sign up here or, for questions, email Eronia King at eronia.king@untdallas.edu.
DALLAS, TX

