Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry Lease
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas declares August 15 as Indian-American Day; North Texas celebrates
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second year in a row, Reunion Tower is being lit with the colors of India as the country celebrates the completion of 75 years of independence.Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's plan for a global city and economy was on display when he declared Aug. 15 as Indian-American Day. "America… this is our home. But, it also recognizes our heritage," Sanjiv Yajnik, the president of financial services at Capital One, said. "We come from India, and we are proud of our heritage."Yajnik is proud to be a first-generation immigrant whose kids were born in the United States....
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County cities could enter first stage of emergency drought plan by late September
The combination of extreme drought conditions and the hottest July ever recorded in Texas could lead the Tarrant Regional Water District to initiate the first stage of its drought contingency plan as soon as late September. Water storage levels in the seven reservoirs that serve Tarrant County residents have fallen...
Almost half of all active listings in Fort Worth have had price reductions
FORT WORTH, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Almost half of all active listings in the Fort Worth housing market have had price reductions as demand continues to cool. The median home price for a home sold in Fort Worth dipped again in July....
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County can’t wait for its taste of H-E-B magic
When H-E-B announced Aug. 11 it would finally open its first location in Tarrant County, fans reacted as if they’d just been handed a freshly baked tortilla straight from the grocery store’s ovens. An earlier announcement of a location in the Alliance area had whetted H-E-B fans’ appetites,...
Texas Monthly
The King of Cabrito Sets Up Shop in Cowtown
It was the fall of 2021 when the first of ten eighteen-wheelers rolled into Fort Worth from Mexico. Most of the trucks originated in Saltillo, an industrial city of about a million located some 170 miles southwest of Laredo. A few of the trucks came from Mexico City, another 430 miles south. For more than six months they rumbled north, one roughly every three weeks, filled to the brim with dining tables and chairs, pecan-wood doors, disassembled decorative woodwork for cabinets, sets of tableware, leather menu covers, hefty tortilla presses, clay planters and pots, and 20,387 terra-cotta bricks. Oh, and twelve massive handmade wooden looms ready to be strung with miles of thick, white cotton thread.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth’s environmental fee to increase for first time in 26 years. Where is the funding headed?
In 1996, back when the city of Fort Worth enacted an environmental fee on residential and commercial water bills, the funding primarily supported the removal of environmental hazards from aging buildings and investigating air and water quality complaints. Now, with a booming population, escalating illegal dumping issues and looming litter...
concreteproducts.com
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner
Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Increases Food Distribution Schedule through Aug. 31
With many parents feeling the financial burden of back-to-school expenses, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is taking some of the stress off families by increasing their food distribution schedules through the end of August. This includes their large-scale Back-to-School Mega Mobile events at the Dickies Arena on August 19. Here...
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
fortworthreport.org
Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods
The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
AOL Corp
Watering on the wrong day? Fort Worth is using new meters to watch you
The city of Fort Worth knows if you’ve been using your sprinklers to water your lawn on days when you’re not supposed to, and is asking you kindly to stop. The water department using its recently installed smart water meter system to target homes and businesses that use 300 or more gallons of water per hour on Mondays, when watering is not allowed.
fwtx.com
Fort Worthian: Becca Waugh
Rebecca (Becca) Waugh has always dabbled in different facets of the fine arts. From painting to digital design, she was determined to do it all. Waugh is the owner and designer of Sleepy Panther Design Co., an independent creative studio based in Fort Worth that specializes in graphic design, illustration, and animation. Starting her own business allowed Waugh to follow whichever path life showed her.
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville
This new space will offer play time for young children and a cafe.
Fort Worth Based American Airlines Ordering 20 Experimental Supersonic Aircraft
American Airlines is very interested in buying supersonic jets for their fleet.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. American Airlines is ordering 20 new supersonic jets that could fly as fast as 1,300 miles an hour. Dallas News reports that the deal between Boom Supersonic and American Airlines was announced on Tuesday, with American dropping deposits on 20 of the new Overture aircraft and has placed options for 40 more.
DFW Airline Agent Suspended After This Scary Airport Fight Video Goes Viral
Airports aren't for the faint of heart these days. We may not be in the thick of it like we were during mask season, but folks get crazy when they travel. If you missed it, Spirit Airlines has responded to this wild viral DFW fight video out of Dallas, TX, last week.
texasmetronews.com
CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS! UNT DALLAS TEAMS UP WITH NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO PROVIDE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY ON FRIDAY (AUG. 19) FROM 8-11 A.M.
The free, drive-through service is open to the public and any community member in need of food support; interested volunteers can sign up now. The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will partner to bring a mobile food pantry to campus on Friday, Aug. 19, from 8-11 a.m. (or until the food runs out.) And with college students not yet on campus, UNT Dallas is seeking volunteers to help out that day. If interested, sign up here or, for questions, email Eronia King at eronia.king@untdallas.edu.
