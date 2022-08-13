ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Quarterback Cut

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of reserve quarterback Brett Hundley. The former fifth-round draft pick signed with the Ravens as an extra QB option earlier this offseason. While NFL insider Dov Kleiman originally reported this move as "unexpected," he later clarified that he thought the release was...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Football
City
Buffalo, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
FOX Sports

Mahomes, Burrow among QBs with new chips on their shoulders

While every other quarterback in the league wished they were in the same position as Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo during January's closing weekend as the NFC and AFC championship games approached, there is probably far less envy in the weeks leading up to this new season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘It’s Cleveland against the world’: Browns’ Joel Bitonio weighs in on fans treatment of Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson made his first preseason appearance for the Cleveland Browns over the weekend, and it’s safe to say he wasn’t received warmly by opposing fans. Jacksonville Jaguars fans gave Watson quite the welcome during their preseason clash, unleashing a profanity-fueled chant aimed at the controversial quarterback. Browns OL Joel Bitonio was asked about opposing fans’ treatment of Watson, and he made clear that the team was in the corner of the quarterback. Via Mary Kay Cabot, Bitonio described the situation as feeling like it was “Cleveland against the world.”
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Danny Shelton brings thicc presence to Chiefs defensive front

The Kansas City Chiefs officially added defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday and he was looking as big as advertised in his first practice. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Monday for training camp practice number 14, their first since the team’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. In attendance was the newest member of the KC defensive front and Hall of Fame thicc boi, Danny Shelton.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

NFL preseason Week 1 winners and losers: Rookie quarterbacks impress, Deshaun Watson struggles in Browns debut

Week 1 of the NFL preseason had no shortage of storylines. As the weekend unfolded every team across the league was able to open up its exhibition season and take a look at the roster in live game scenarios. Naturally, that change in the action will give clubs a new perspective of their team as they look to craft their roster down to 53 men by the time Week 1 rolls around in September, as we got to see some of the more anticipated players hit the field for the first time.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Aggies are named to On3’s 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-American Team

Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class is hopefully on its way to reaching legendary status in the next couple of years, as it is collectively the most talented recruiting class in history on the national stage, and one of the reasons the Aggies are expected to make some noise on the field this season. Today, On3, one of the leaders in college football recruiting, released their 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-American Team, including three electrifying Texas A&M freshmen from the 2022 recruiting class, which was comprised of 5-Star Wide receiver Evan Stewart, 5-Star Tight end Jake Johnson, and 5-Star Defensive tackle Walter...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy