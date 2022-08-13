Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
MLB・
CBS Sports
T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals
McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis Demeritte: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Demeritte for assignment Tuesday. Demeritte slashed a poor .213/.260/.337 with three home runs and six RBI in 26 games before Atlanta sent him down at the end of May. The 27-year-old figures to clear waivers and remain with Triple-A Gwinnett, but it's possible another club in need of organizational outfield depth picks him up.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: May miss time
Manager Dusty Baker said after Tuesday's loss to the White Sox that Diaz is "probably not available" for the rest of the Astros' current road trip, which runs through Sunday in Atlanta, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The utility man could be headed to the injured list if Baker is...
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Heading for MRI
Marsh (leg) was diagnosed with a bone bruise after leaving Tuesday's win over the Reds and is awaiting the results of an MRI, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The preliminary diagnosis indicates Marsh may have avoided a serious injury, but the MRI results should provide more clarity to...
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: MRI returns clean
Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Tuesday's win over the Royals that Polanco (knee) underwent an MRI that "came back with good signals," and the second baseman is still considered day-to-day, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. The 29-year-old was held out of the lineup Tuesday after suffering a knee injury...
CBS Sports
49ers cut former first-round draft pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Leaves with hamstring issue
Rosario was removed from Monday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The team did note that Rosario was removed as a precaution, but his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days, especially during this key series. Before exiting, he'd gone 1-for-3 with a solo shot, his fourth homer of the season. Rosario will likely be re-evaluated Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Angels' David Fletcher: Departs with bruised foot
Fletcher was removed from Monday's game against the Mariners due to a left foot contusion, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher managed to remain in the game after fouling a ball off his foot, but he was lifted prior to his next at-bat. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
CBS Sports
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Launches 15th homer
Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Phillies. He capped the scoring on the day by taking Zack Wheeler deep in the sixth inning. Vogelbach continues to enjoy life as a Met, slashing .308/.429/.558 through 18 games with his new club with three of his 15 homers on the season and 11 of his 45 RBI.
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Exits rehab game
Franco (wrist) was removed from his rehab game with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday due to general soreness in his right hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It was the first game of Franco's rehab assignment, so it's an ominous sign he was unable to finish the contests. It may not be a serious issue as the 21-year-old could be back in the lineup for Durham on Wednesday, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status over the next couple days.
CBS Sports
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Leaves with injury
Guillorme was removed from Sunday's game against the Phillies with an apparent leg injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Guillorme delivered an RBI single and came around to score during the fourth inning, but he came up limping after running home from second base. Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is also banged up but took over at third base for Guillorme.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Out of Sunday's lineup
Trevino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Trevino started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale after going 3-for-8 with a strikeout. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday.
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander: Allows three runs versus White Sox
Verlander allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four in seven innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Tuesday. This marked just the third time all year Verlander's allowed multiple runs in consecutive starts. He was sharp through six innings, allowing just one run, but Gavin Sheets got to him for a game-tying two-run double in the seventh, and the Astros ultimately went on to lose the game. While it was another pedestrian outing by Verlander's standards, it was also his ninth straight quality start. The ace right-hander has a 1.95 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 138:24 K:BB through 143 innings across 22 starts this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Twins next week if the Astros stick with a six-man rotation.
CBS Sports
Angels' Dillon Thomas: Stays in Halos organization
The Angels outrighted Thomas to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 9. Thomas will stick around in the organization after clearing waivers two days after the Angels designated him for assignment. The 29-year-old outfielder has gone 1-for-11 with two walks and six strikeouts over eight games in the majors in 2022.
