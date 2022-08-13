Getting the bags in the hole is what cornhole’s all about, but doing it under pressure is what being a pro is about. Practice makes perfect, and there was lots of practice recently for the Cornhole World Championship, which was held at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center the first week of August. The city has hung its economy largely on sports tourism, and its modern facilities have attracted athletes from around the country and world to compete in a wide range of sports.

