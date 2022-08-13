ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

World cornhole champions crowned in Rock Hill

Getting the bags in the hole is what cornhole’s all about, but doing it under pressure is what being a pro is about. Practice makes perfect, and there was lots of practice recently for the Cornhole World Championship, which was held at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center the first week of August. The city has hung its economy largely on sports tourism, and its modern facilities have attracted athletes from around the country and world to compete in a wide range of sports.
A guide to the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte

The eyes of the golf world will turn toward Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club in September. Why it matters: Charlotte is more than banks and beer. This is golf country, and it’s about to become the first place in the Southeast to host the Presidents Cup. Details: Thousands will flock to Quail Hollow Club in south […] The post A guide to the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Charlotte, NC

North Carolina may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of bucket list travel destinations, but it definitely should be! And there’s no better place to start exploring this spectacular state than in Charlotte. Charlotte, aka the Queen City, deserves its royalty status. This...
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
Severe storms possible in North Carolina Monday

A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
12 Candidates Running to Fill Four School Board Seats in Fort Mill￼

Twelve candidates have filed to run for November’s election to fill four school board seats in Fort Mill, according to filings on the state election website. They include several parents, a retired teacher, a former school nurse, a local worship leader and a former professional basketball player. (See profiles below.)
VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
