FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
underdogdynasty.com
Charlotte Football Head Coach Will Healy Talks Six Degrees of Joey Chestnut
I’ve been asking college football players and coaches what food they could eat against World Champion Joey Chestnut for years now. The answers vary – some say wings, other say pizza, one crafty young man recently said Maryland blue crab because he figured the shell would slow Chestnut down.
cn2.com
CN2 Sports Report – The First Week of Football Season
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We have finally reached the first game week of the new high school football season and we are on the sidelines as teams played in their last exhibition games. We have those games and more!
southcarolinapublicradio.org
World cornhole champions crowned in Rock Hill
Getting the bags in the hole is what cornhole’s all about, but doing it under pressure is what being a pro is about. Practice makes perfect, and there was lots of practice recently for the Cornhole World Championship, which was held at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center the first week of August. The city has hung its economy largely on sports tourism, and its modern facilities have attracted athletes from around the country and world to compete in a wide range of sports.
d9and10sports.com
Hickory Girls Win Jerry Roman Invite; Clarion, GC, Prep Boys Winners Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
BELLE VERNON, Pa. – The Hickory girls golf team picked up right where they left off last season, capturing the Jerry Roman Memorial Invitational for the second year in a row. The Lady Hornets had a team score of 321, led by Sasha Petrochko’s three-under 68. Luciana Masters followed...
West Charlotte High School football coach reinstated, CMS confirms
CMS would not go into detail about Greiner’s suspension, other than he was being suspended with pay, elaborating that he was 'being investigated.'
Monroe, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Monroe. The Monroe High School soccer team will have a game with Piedmont High School on August 15, 2022, 14:30:00. The Monroe High School soccer team will have a game with Piedmont High School on August 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
Businesses pull in revenue during American Legion World Series
SHELBY, N.C. — The American Legion World Series is in full swing in Shelby as baseball teams from across the country have been competing since last week. The series also brings in a lot of money to the city. A recent economic impact study conducted before the pandemic revealed...
A guide to the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte
The eyes of the golf world will turn toward Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club in September. Why it matters: Charlotte is more than banks and beer. This is golf country, and it’s about to become the first place in the Southeast to host the Presidents Cup. Details: Thousands will flock to Quail Hollow Club in south […] The post A guide to the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WCNC
The story behind Charlotte's historic Camp Greene
Long before Charlotte became a world-class city and financial center, it was known for cotton mills. That changed during World War I thanks to Camp Greene.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Charlotte, NC
North Carolina may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of bucket list travel destinations, but it definitely should be! And there’s no better place to start exploring this spectacular state than in Charlotte. Charlotte, aka the Queen City, deserves its royalty status. This...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Severe storms possible in North Carolina Monday
A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
South Carolina man attempting to break own golf cart speed record
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Fort Mill man will attempt to break a speed record this week, the record for the fastest golf cart. The all-time mark for that speed is one he set himself in 2014 at 118.76 MPH. Robby Steen has spent the last 20 years going after the world […]
fortmillsun.com
12 Candidates Running to Fill Four School Board Seats in Fort Mill￼
Twelve candidates have filed to run for November’s election to fill four school board seats in Fort Mill, according to filings on the state election website. They include several parents, a retired teacher, a former school nurse, a local worship leader and a former professional basketball player. (See profiles below.)
WCNC
VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in North Carolina.
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park
A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
A billboard about abortion was supposed to go up near Charlotte. Why was it pulled?
“I thought it would be a good message to let women traveling for abortions know that abortions were still legal in North Carolina.” | Opinion
