Theater & Dance

Popculture

David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73

Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
Q 105.7

The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
thebrag.com

The unmistakable magic of Moulin Rouge! lives on in Sydney

Red light floods the surrounds of Sydney’s Capitol Theatre, beckoning awaiting audiences inside. They aren’t aware just yet of the spectacle that will befall them. It’s Moulin Rouge!, but nothing like they’ve seen it before. Many know the story of Baz Lurmahn‘s 2001 rom-com musical. At...
Q 105.7

Going to REO Speedwagon at SPAC? Here’s What to Know Before the Show!

There have been many good shows at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in 2022 but, in my opinion, the best bang for your buck happens tonight at SPAC! 3 bands, all in one night!. Tonight's show will take us right back to the 1980's with some of the greatest Classic Rock songs of that decade! REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy make their way to Saratoga for the next stop on the Live & Unzoomed in 2022 Tour! If you plan on attending tonight's show, here's what to know before you go!
Variety

Cornelius Smith Jr. on His Hopes to Bring ‘American Prophet’ to Broadway

The new musical “American Prophet” is now in the midst of its world premiere run at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Next stop: Broadway? Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: That’s the goal, according to the show’s star, Cornelius Smith Jr., speaking on the new episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety’s theater podcast. “I hope the next stage is that we get to Broadway and we get to New York,” he said. “That’s kind of the dream and the point. … I don’t have any say over when and where; I just know that something’s going to happen sometime next year. I’m looking forward to...
NYLON

Olivia Rodrigo To Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette are joining forces once again. On September 24th Rodrigo will induct the 90s pop-punk legend into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, at Toronto’s Massey Hall. The ceremony celebrates Canada’s most prolific musical talent and after 27 years in the industry, Morissette is finally getting her flowers.
