Read full article on original website
Related
1 Monkees Song Was Originally a Hit by The Hollies
The Hollies influenced The Monkees' songs. The Monkees even covered one of The Hollies' hits on their self-titled debut album.
What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s
Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.
Popculture
David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73
Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
50 Years Ago: The Band Boldly Reshapes With ‘Rock of Ages’
The Band's initial live release was an offhanded overhaul, rather than an attempt to simply replicate their catalog. Issued on Aug. 15, 1972, the brass-laced Rock of Ages would become a showcase for a group pushing itself musically and creatively. Credit New Orleans soul Svengali Allen Toussaint, who wrote arrangements...
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Maren Morris Reveals She Received a Callback for the Musical 'Wicked' : 'I Am in Tears'
Maren Morris is one step closer to the Land of Oz!. The singer, 32 — who previously expressed her dreams of starring as Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked — revealed Thursday that she received a callback for the hit musical. "I got a callback for Wicked. I am in...
That time Thin Lizzy recorded an album of Deep Purple covers and saved their career
It's late 1972, and Thin Lizzy are about to lose their record contract - then along comes an offer they can't afford to refuse
‘Monarch,’ New Country Music Drama, Drops New Song, ‘American Cowgirl’ [Listen]
TV viewers anxiously awaiting the premiere of the Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon-led drama, Monarch, have more than a month left to wait for the show's premiere. This week, however, the show released a new original song as it gears up for the start of its inaugural season. The song...
Pattie Boyd Said Beatles Manager Brian Epstein Made the Band More Sophisticated
Brian Epstein managed The Beatles for most of their time as a band. He also taught them to be more sophisticated outside of their music career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adelaide festival to stage Verdi’s Requiem with a cast of hundreds – and a star choreographer
After Covid thwarted two attempts to bring out Christian Spuck’s acclaimed Messa da Requiem, the festival has finally announced it as next year’s centrepiece
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
thebrag.com
The unmistakable magic of Moulin Rouge! lives on in Sydney
Red light floods the surrounds of Sydney’s Capitol Theatre, beckoning awaiting audiences inside. They aren’t aware just yet of the spectacle that will befall them. It’s Moulin Rouge!, but nothing like they’ve seen it before. Many know the story of Baz Lurmahn‘s 2001 rom-com musical. At...
Going to REO Speedwagon at SPAC? Here’s What to Know Before the Show!
There have been many good shows at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in 2022 but, in my opinion, the best bang for your buck happens tonight at SPAC! 3 bands, all in one night!. Tonight's show will take us right back to the 1980's with some of the greatest Classic Rock songs of that decade! REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy make their way to Saratoga for the next stop on the Live & Unzoomed in 2022 Tour! If you plan on attending tonight's show, here's what to know before you go!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cornelius Smith Jr. on His Hopes to Bring ‘American Prophet’ to Broadway
The new musical “American Prophet” is now in the midst of its world premiere run at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Next stop: Broadway? Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: That’s the goal, according to the show’s star, Cornelius Smith Jr., speaking on the new episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety’s theater podcast. “I hope the next stage is that we get to Broadway and we get to New York,” he said. “That’s kind of the dream and the point. … I don’t have any say over when and where; I just know that something’s going to happen sometime next year. I’m looking forward to...
NYLON
Olivia Rodrigo To Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette are joining forces once again. On September 24th Rodrigo will induct the 90s pop-punk legend into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, at Toronto’s Massey Hall. The ceremony celebrates Canada’s most prolific musical talent and after 27 years in the industry, Morissette is finally getting her flowers.
Toto's David Paich on McCartney, Steely Dan and New Solo LP 'Forgotten Toys'
Toto's string of hits reads like a soundtrack of the 1970s and '80s: "Hold the Line," "99," "Rosanna," and "Africa," the number one smash that has logged over one billion streams worldwide. All of these hits were written or co-written by keyboardist David Paich.
There’s (Potentially) a New Witch in Town: Maren Morris Gets ‘Wicked’ Broadway Callback
Maren Morris must’ve clicked her ruby slippers together three times because the country singer/songwriter has received a callback for Broadway’s musical Wicked. “I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears,” the singer wrote in a Twitter post on August 11. “What the hell.”. This...
Comments / 0