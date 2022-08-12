ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Restructuring#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Mexican Unifin#Moody#Diego Ore
TechCrunch

Are debt financings the new venture round for fintechs startups?

Last week, I wrote about Founderpath, an Austin-based company that offers debt financing to B2B startups. As I started thinking about debt and credit facilities as increasingly attractive alternatives for startups who are seeking capital — especially during a downturn such as the one we are currently experiencing — I realized that the number of companies that were securing debt capital or credit facilities appeared to be on the rise. This could be for any number of reasons. Some founders might be struggling to raise venture dollars, while others don’t want to — preferring not to dilute ownership.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

China's Dianxiaomi Raises $110 Million in Funding Round Led by SoftBank, Sequoia

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce software provider Dianxiaomi has raised $110 million in its latest funding round led by Sequoia China and SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2, an investor in the company said on Wednesday. The investor, China Renaissance, also said the funding round included Tiger Global Management and GGV...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn

Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
NBC News

Homebuilders say U.S. is in a ‘housing recession’ as sentiment turns negative

Builder sentiment in the market for single-family homes fell into negative territory in August, as builders and buyers struggle with higher costs. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points to 49 this month, its eighth straight monthly decline. Anything above 50 is considered positive. The index has not been in negative territory since a very brief plunge at the start of the Covid pandemic. Before that, it hadn’t been negative since June 2014.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities

Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

FSInsight: Ether May Well Surpass Bitcoin’s Market Cap in Next 12 Months

Ether (ETH) has a good chance of exceeding bitcoin (BTC) in market cap over the next 12 months because the Ethereum blockchain’s switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism will reduce both the production of the tokens and selling pressure from miners, research firm FSInsight said in a recent report.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy