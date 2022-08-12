Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
The stock market hit a bottom in June but it will drop again if the Fed hikes rates to 4% or beyond, says Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel
US stocks bottomed in June but the market could drop again if the Fed remains overly aggressive, Jeremy Siegel said Tuesday. The fed funds rate is already above a neutral level at a range of 2.25%- 2.5%, he said. A soft landing for the economy is possible if the Fed...
Canadian pension fund CDPQ explores legal options over failed crypto firm
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada's second-largest pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is exploring legal options over bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius and will no longer invest in crypto firms, it said on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
TechCrunch
Are debt financings the new venture round for fintechs startups?
Last week, I wrote about Founderpath, an Austin-based company that offers debt financing to B2B startups. As I started thinking about debt and credit facilities as increasingly attractive alternatives for startups who are seeking capital — especially during a downturn such as the one we are currently experiencing — I realized that the number of companies that were securing debt capital or credit facilities appeared to be on the rise. This could be for any number of reasons. Some founders might be struggling to raise venture dollars, while others don’t want to — preferring not to dilute ownership.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance Receives Preliminary Approval to Operate in Kazakhstan
Crypto exchange Binance has obtained preliminary approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate in Kazakhstan, a step toward becoming licensed to operate as a digital asset trading platform and custody provider in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Binance Kazakhstan still needs to complete the full application...
US News and World Report
China's Dianxiaomi Raises $110 Million in Funding Round Led by SoftBank, Sequoia
(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce software provider Dianxiaomi has raised $110 million in its latest funding round led by Sequoia China and SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2, an investor in the company said on Wednesday. The investor, China Renaissance, also said the funding round included Tiger Global Management and GGV...
Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn
Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
FOXBusiness
Cannabis in US is a ‘$100 billion opportunity,’ Tilray CEO Irwin Simon says
Tilray CEO Irwin Simon believes the legalization of cannabis at the federal level will provide major business opportunities in the United States. In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Live, Simon predicted that the opportunity would be upward of $100 billion. "If you look at cannabis today in the U.S.,...
Homebuilders say U.S. is in a ‘housing recession’ as sentiment turns negative
Builder sentiment in the market for single-family homes fell into negative territory in August, as builders and buyers struggle with higher costs. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points to 49 this month, its eighth straight monthly decline. Anything above 50 is considered positive. The index has not been in negative territory since a very brief plunge at the start of the Covid pandemic. Before that, it hadn’t been negative since June 2014.
US futures ease ahead of big retailer earnings; weak Chinese data keeps oil near pre-war lows
US stock futures largely dipped Tuesday following a strong run of gains recently. Oil prices extended their slide for a third straight session, edging towards 6-month lows. Investors will narrow their focus on Walmart earnings as well as the Fed minutes this week. US stock futures lost some momentum on...
Stock Market Today- 8/17:Stocks Lower As Fed Rate Bets Accelerate On Inflation Concerns
U.S. stocks moved lower Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields pushed higher and the dollar extended gains against its global peers, as investors worry that improving consumer sentiment, retail spending and jobs growth will continue to stoke domestic inflation and trigger more Fed rate hikes. Stocks ended higher again yesterday after...
High turnover and mounting losses are plaguing Goldman Sachs' Marcus consumer-banking unit
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. High turnover and mounting losses are plaguing Goldman Sachs' Marcus consumer-banking unit. A Facebook contractor describes the "messy" end of their job. This 22-year-old is...
US inflation isn’t going away. Small businesses must plan ahead
Inflation is the top challenge facing small businesses this year, according to a report issued by the National Federation of Independent Businesses this past month, with a whopping 91% admitting that rising prices are having either a “substantial” or “moderate” impact on their companies. The US...
The bear market isn't done yet and stock valuations are 'significantly disconnected' from reality, Morgan Stanley says
Stock valuations are disconnected from economic and earnings reality, according to Morgan Stanley. The bear market is not yet complete and stocks have room to fall, analysts led by Mike Wilson wrote Monday. The current macro, policy, and corporate earnings landscape is not favorable for stocks. Stocks have room to...
EV maker Faraday Future to raise up to $600 million in funding
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE.O) said on Monday that the electric-vehicle startup will raise up to $600 million in funding as it looks to deliver its FF 91 luxury car later this year.
TechCrunch
Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities
Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
CoinDesk
FSInsight: Ether May Well Surpass Bitcoin’s Market Cap in Next 12 Months
Ether (ETH) has a good chance of exceeding bitcoin (BTC) in market cap over the next 12 months because the Ethereum blockchain’s switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism will reduce both the production of the tokens and selling pressure from miners, research firm FSInsight said in a recent report.
The S&P 500 could rally as much as 19% over the next year if June's CPI reading marked peak inflation, Bank of America says
The S&P 500 could see significant upside over the next year if inflation peaked in June, BofA analysts said. Historically, the index saw an average rise of 16.8% and a median of 19.1% after inflation peaked above 6.3%. Consumer price inflation cooled to an annual rate of 8.5% in July...
Strong Israel GDP and inflation data seen prompting 75 bps rate hike
JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in Israel's economic activity and a jump in annual inflation have made a 0.75-point interest rate increase more likely next week, analysts said on Tuesday.
