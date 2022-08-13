Read full article on original website
Related
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting
A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon.
Report: Deshaun Watson appeal resolution could come Wednesday or Thursday
After facing over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct, including allegations of assault, stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists, Watson sat out the entire 2021 NFL season while still with the Houston Texans. The quarterback was controversially heavily pursued by multiple teams in the offseason and ultimately was traded to the Cleveland Browns, who then signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract.
ESPN releases 2022 preseason All-SEC first-team
It’s almost time for college football to begin again, and ESPN is getting in on the action by predicting everything about the SEC, including releasing their 2022 preseason All-SEC first-team. Evidently, the folks over at ESPN believes the Alabama Crimson Tide will be a force once again this upcoming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Georgia LB commits make high school Butkus Award watchlist
Georgia is no stranger to the Butkus Award in recent years, with Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean both pulling down the honor. In fact, Dean was a two-time winner, having won both in high school and at the collegiate level. Today, all three of Georgia’s 2023 inside linebacker commits found...
Oakland A's release SS Andrus, bring up INF Neuse
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Oakland Athletics released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus on Wednesday. Andrus, who turns 34 on Aug. 26, hit .237 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 106 games in his second season with the A’s. He was acquired in a trade with Texas in February 2021. Last-place Oakland also recalled infielder Sheldon Neuse from Triple-A Las Vegas before their game at the Rangers. The 27-year-old Neuse appeared in 70 games with the A’s earlier this season, batting .227 with three homers and 21 RBIs. Andrus broke into the majors with Texas in 2009 and spent his first 12 seasons with the Rangers, making two AL All-Star teams. He is a .270 hitter with 87 homers and 703 RBIs in 1,904 career games.
WATCH: Behind the scenes video with Kentucky commit Shamar Porter
Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth wideout Shamar Porter is currently Kentucky’s top-ranked commit in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The blue-chip prospect is a top-200 recruit and continues the recent recruiting boom we’ve seen at wideout. Expectations are high for the true boundary receiver. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Porter seems...
Comments / 0