Sweetest thing on god's green earth is a Georgia Peach. Traveling for work in GA this week and being peak peach in GA, I need a bucket, maybe 2. Stopped in a Publix and with the mountains of peaches stacked on 2 islands, all the peaches were from California. How does that even happen? And yunno, GA peaches are essentially banned in California. Been trying to get them in for over 20 years and unless Jared, a fresh GA peach ain't happening. Georgia should ban them fuggers and make things right. Hittin the farmers market tomorrow. I will not be denied.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO