ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
tigerdroppings.com

Sides to go with Jambalaya as the main course?

Jambalaya being cooked for 10-12 Californians tonight. I’m usually cool with a big bowl of jambalaya back home washing it down with an ice cold lager. Salad and french bread or cornbread. LSU Fan. Valet driver for TD staff. Member since Dec 2008. 24507 posts. Posted on 8/15/22 at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
City
Frisco, TX
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Education
tigerdroppings.com

The College Not Worth Attending in Each State, Ranked

According to U.S. News, Grambling State University has a 10% graduation rate—yikes! It’s also pretty expensive, and students leave with a debt of $27,656. Since the median salary is also low ($28,100), 16.1% of students are destined to default on their loans. I'm actually surprised it wasn't SUNO.
GRAMBLING, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Georgia Peaches

Sweetest thing on god's green earth is a Georgia Peach. Traveling for work in GA this week and being peak peach in GA, I need a bucket, maybe 2. Stopped in a Publix and with the mountains of peaches stacked on 2 islands, all the peaches were from California. How does that even happen? And yunno, GA peaches are essentially banned in California. Been trying to get them in for over 20 years and unless Jared, a fresh GA peach ain't happening. Georgia should ban them fuggers and make things right. Hittin the farmers market tomorrow. I will not be denied.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Court#Lsu Football#School Lunch#Highschool#Allen High School#Navy Fan#Lsu Fan Baton Rouge#Lsu Fan New Orleans#La#Sammytiger#Monmouth Fan Hoth#Alabama Fan
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Orange Leader

Weather Service monitoring tropical wave near Texas, potential cyclone development

Weather officials are monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to make Texas landfall by sometime this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, there is low potential for tropical cyclone development, and even those unlikely impacts should be south of Southeast Texas. A tropical wave currently located over the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
WFAA

Central Texas team wins Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway Little League will bring another banner with it back to Texas. Monday, Midway won the Little League Softball World Series championship game against Delmar Little League from Maryland 5-4 in seven innings. Midway scored four unanswered runs, taking a 4-3 lead in the top of...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas

Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy