Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Danny Boone Earl Weeks, 69 of Chipley, Florida Passes on August 14, 2022 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
Danny “Boone” Earl Weeks, 69 of Chipley, passed from this life on August 14, 2022 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida. Boone was born on August 6, 1953 in Chipley, Florida to John and Mabel Dean Weeks. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Danny worked as a handyman and also operated a successful peach stand for many years. Known as “Boone” by his friends and family, he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, and especially enjoyed fishing in the old Owen’s pond. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest Steven Matthew Baxter on Charges of Home Invasion on August 11, 2022
On Saturday, April 16, 2022, at approximately 4:55 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary of an occupied residence on Hummingbird Road. Deputies and investigators responded and learned that two men broke into a vehicle and then forcibly entered the residence which was occupied by the victim. The victim armed herself and fired several shots toward the intruders which led to the male suspects fleeing the residence.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests 57-Year-Old Gracie Earline Riley on Felony Drug Charges on August 13, 2022
A Chipley woman is facing felony drug charges after the Washington County Drug Task Force executed a Violation of Parole warrant at her home on Shannon Lane. This morning, Task Force investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department entered the home and found narcotics within in the home.
Comments / 0