Danny “Boone” Earl Weeks, 69 of Chipley, passed from this life on August 14, 2022 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida. Boone was born on August 6, 1953 in Chipley, Florida to John and Mabel Dean Weeks. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Danny worked as a handyman and also operated a successful peach stand for many years. Known as “Boone” by his friends and family, he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, and especially enjoyed fishing in the old Owen’s pond. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO