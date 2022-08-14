One-third of the food we eat is at risk because the climate crisis is endangering butterflies and bees

Read full article on original website
The hammer-headed bat is the largest bat species found in Africa. But while it may look like a vicious carnivore, it only eats fruit. Throughout Equatorial Africa, the Hypsignathus monstrosus — better known as the hammer-headed bat — dominates the night sky with its monstrous wingspan and its pestilently loud noises. As one of the largest bats in the world, one would think that it would be a threat to humankind, especially since it cuts such an imposing figure.
Researchers find new method to treat wounds and skin infections
Scientists from the University of Calgary, Canada, have discovered a promising new approach to treating bacterial skin infections. The research showed that monocytes alone are capable of facilitating faster wound healing. The researchers' next step is to better understand how immune cells like neutrophils function during infection. Researchers have discovered...
Hackers prove it doesn’t take much to hijack a dead satellite
Space satellite orbiting the earth. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. Deposit PhotosThe decommissioned satellite was used to broadcast movies and a conference.
Dark Plasma Eruption From Sun Headed Towards Earth
The eruption, known as a coronal mass ejection, may cause a minor geomagnetic storm and some active auroras.
Sturgeon moon – the last supermoon of the year – captured in spectacular photos around the world
The Sturgeon moon – August's full moon – took over the night sky on Thursday, giving spectators around the world a spectacular view of the last supermoon of the year. This Sturgeon moon is considered to be the fourth supermoon in a row after the Buck moon in July, Strawberry moon in June and Flower moon in May. A supermoon refers to a full moon when the moon is within 90% of perigee – its closet approach to Earth.
