The King Of Final Fantasy Reveals Why The Series Is 'Struggling'

The producer of the hotly anticipated "Final Fantasy XVI" shares his thoughts on the future of the beloved RPG franchise — and what's next for online games.
Matt Stone
Trey Parker
'God Of War Ragnarök' — Myths Of Midgard

PlayStatation invited two of the best storytellers they know to recap the journey of Kratos and Atreus from "God of War" (2018): The amazing Felicia Day and the Smartest Man Alive, Mimir!
