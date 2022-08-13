Read full article on original website
Palantir: Could It Be A FAANG?
Summary Arguably all FAANG companies have been controversial in their early days. It is the pre-condition of exploring a new market. And few companies have been as controversial as Palantir, which is supported by the observation that the company works with the CIA and US spec ops. In a nutshell, Palantir builds and markets an infrastructure that allows to aggregate and analyze large amounts of unstructured data. Reflecting on enterprise digitalization, the metaverse and a expansion of crypto, Palantir's market opportunity in 2030 could be $1 trillion. In my opinion, Palantir is undervalued. My base-case target price is $22.4/share. Thesis.
Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment
U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, a contrast with bank CDs. Individual investors may want to consider following Buffett’s lead now that they are yielding as much as 3%.
Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision
Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
Jamie Dimon: There's 'truth' to China's claim US is 'incompetent and lazy'
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon thinks there is truth to China's claim that the U.S. is "incompetent and lazy" Dimon, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $1.5 billion, warned of “storm clouds” on the horizon for the US economy. Dimon: “Autocratic management can work in certain...
Wealthy Americans are flocking to a commonly belittled U.S. state
High-earning Americans are moving there at nearly four times the rate of other states, per a new report. Hint: it's home to a lot of flamingos and now bankers, too.
Ex-Novastar partner Niraj Varia takes on new challenge as CEO of Kenyan agtech iProcure
Niraj Varia spent the last eight years at Novastar Ventures, a global VC with hubs in Nairobi, Lagos and London, having joined it at inception and rising through the ranks to become partner. Under his watch, the firm invested in numerous tech-enabled startups in Africa’s sub-Saharan region, and, more recently, led efforts to help the […]
Funding Circle cofounder unveils new Super Payments fintech venture with $27M investment
Funding Circle cofounder Samir Desai has unveiled a new U.K. fintech startup called Super Payments, a venture he founded back in February but which very little was known about up until now. Reports emerged a few months back that Desai had raised around $30 million for this new company, and today this has been confirmed. […]
China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes
Bridgewater Associates' Alibaba stake was valued at $813 million at the end of the first quarter, Nasdaq.com said. The world's largest hedge fund retains stakes in Baidu and Tencent Music. The post China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes – Nasdaq appeared first on Asia Financial.
Tax to pay on US stocks as a UK citizen
U.S. Tax to pay on US stocks as a UK citizen is 15%. Can anyone point me to a decent source to understand this? No comments yet on this article. Be the first to share what you think! Click here to read the full article.
Malaysia’s Tenaga Nasional to Spend Big on Clean Energy Shift
Tenaga Nasional plans to spend $4.5bn annually over the next three decades to help it, and the country, reach net zero emissions by 2050. The post Malaysia’s Tenaga Nasional to Spend Big on Clean Energy Shift appeared first on Asia Financial.
China Shuts Factories in Sichuan Amid Worst Heatwave Since 1961
Major companies including Apple supplier Foxconn and Intel are among those affected, as is Tongwei, the world's largest supplier of polysilicon. The post China Shuts Factories in Sichuan Amid Worst Heatwave Since 1961 appeared first on Asia Financial.
China's Housing Crisis Keeps Brewing in Beijing's Weak Tea
Reports of a government backstop for new bond issues by stronger developers have lifted shares. But such measures look like weak medicine for the broader market.
Japan And Most Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Rally
Japan's Nikkei closed above 29,000 for the first time in seven months and China and Hong Kong stocks rose. South Korea was down. The post Japan And Most Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Rally appeared first on Asia Financial.
Nelly Chatue-Diop's Web3 startup secured a $2 million VC-backed raise without a marketing budget — and raked in 50,000 users in a year. Here's how the exec plans to offer crypto and investment services in Francophone Africa.
Instead of relying on traditional advertising, a Web3 startup marketed itself by having staff knock on doors in neighborhoods throughout the region.
Air Canada to operate at 79% of pre-pandemic capacity in summer
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) said on Wednesday it plans to operate flights at 79% of its pre-pandemic capacity this summer, amid a shortage of workers and strong demand for air travel.
CEO has message for American's to get through their 'thick skulls'
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
Tencent posts first ever revenue decline as tough gaming regulation, Covid lockdowns bite
Tencent posted revenue of 134.03 billion Chinese yuan in the second quarter vs. 134.6 billion yuan expected, a decline of 3% year-on-year. Stricter regulations around gaming in China and a resurgence of Covid-19 in the world's second-largest economy hit the technology giant. Tencent missed both revenue and profit forecasts. China's...
VidMob, which offers tools for marketers to create digital ads, raised a $110M Series D led by Shamrock, source says at a $500M valuation, up from $290M in 2021
Software company VidMob Inc. said it closed a Series D funding round for $110 million as it seeks to expand its offerings that help marketers make and improve their digital advertising. The round was led by Shamrock Capital and included new investors eGateway Capital Advisors and venture-capital firm Proof. Existing...
On acquisitions, Beltway and tech talk past each other
Meta's plan to acquire a small virtual-reality firm — and the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit to stop the deal — has become a Rorschach test for influential figures in both D.C. and Silicon Valley. The big picture: Washington regulators see a monopoly move, but for much of the...
Nobody is in charge’: Tory peer hits out at ministers over inflation
As rate reaches double digits, Stuart Rose calls lack of government action to shield households ‘horrifying’. The veteran retailer Stuart Rose has urged the government to do more to shield the poorest from double-digit inflation, describing the lack of action as “horrifying”, with a prime minister “on shore leave” leaving a situation where “nobody is in charge”.
