Economy

Palantir: Could It Be A FAANG?

Summary Arguably all FAANG companies have been controversial in their early days. It is the pre-condition of exploring a new market. And few companies have been as controversial as Palantir, which is supported by the observation that the company works with the CIA and US spec ops. In a nutshell, Palantir builds and markets an infrastructure that allows to aggregate and analyze large amounts of unstructured data. Reflecting on enterprise digitalization, the metaverse and a expansion of crypto, Palantir's market opportunity in 2030 could be $1 trillion. In my opinion, Palantir is undervalued. My base-case target price is $22.4/share. Thesis.
Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
Ex-Novastar partner Niraj Varia takes on new challenge as CEO of Kenyan agtech iProcure

Niraj Varia spent the last eight years at Novastar Ventures, a global VC with hubs in Nairobi, Lagos and London, having joined it at inception and rising through the ranks to become partner. Under his watch, the firm invested in numerous tech-enabled startups in Africa’s sub-Saharan region, and, more recently, led efforts to help the […]
China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes

Bridgewater Associates' Alibaba stake was valued at $813 million at the end of the first quarter, Nasdaq.com said. The world's largest hedge fund retains stakes in Baidu and Tencent Music. The post China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes – Nasdaq appeared first on Asia Financial.
Tax to pay on US stocks as a UK citizen

U.S. Tax to pay on US stocks as a UK citizen is 15%. Can anyone point me to a decent source to understand this? No comments yet on this article. Be the first to share what you think! Click here to read the full article.
China Shuts Factories in Sichuan Amid Worst Heatwave Since 1961

Major companies including Apple supplier Foxconn and Intel are among those affected, as is Tongwei, the world's largest supplier of polysilicon. The post China Shuts Factories in Sichuan Amid Worst Heatwave Since 1961 appeared first on Asia Financial.
Japan And Most Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Rally

Japan's Nikkei closed above 29,000 for the first time in seven months and China and Hong Kong stocks rose. South Korea was down. The post Japan And Most Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Rally appeared first on Asia Financial.
VidMob, which offers tools for marketers to create digital ads, raised a $110M Series D led by Shamrock, source says at a $500M valuation, up from $290M in 2021

Software company VidMob Inc. said it closed a Series D funding round for $110 million as it seeks to expand its offerings that help marketers make and improve their digital advertising. The round was led by Shamrock Capital and included new investors eGateway Capital Advisors and venture-capital firm Proof. Existing...
On acquisitions, Beltway and tech talk past each other

Meta's plan to acquire a small virtual-reality firm — and the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit to stop the deal — has become a Rorschach test for influential figures in both D.C. and Silicon Valley. The big picture: Washington regulators see a monopoly move, but for much of the...
Nobody is in charge’: Tory peer hits out at ministers over inflation

As rate reaches double digits, Stuart Rose calls lack of government action to shield households ‘horrifying’. The veteran retailer Stuart Rose has urged the government to do more to shield the poorest from double-digit inflation, describing the lack of action as “horrifying”, with a prime minister “on shore leave” leaving a situation where “nobody is in charge”.
