Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese government attempts to boost birth rate with new policies
The Chinese government has pledged to improve pre- and post-natal services to encourage more people to have children and reiterated its intent to “discourage” abortions as it seeks to turn around a declining birth rate. The measures announced by the country’s national health commission include a pledge to...
biztoc.com
China Shuts Factories in Sichuan Amid Worst Heatwave Since 1961
Major companies including Apple supplier Foxconn and Intel are among those affected, as is Tongwei, the world's largest supplier of polysilicon. The post China Shuts Factories in Sichuan Amid Worst Heatwave Since 1961 appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Airbnb is rolling out 'anti-party technology' in the U.S. and Canada
Airbnb says it will use new methods to spot and block people who try to use the short-term rental service to throw a party. The technology examines the would-be renter’s history on Airbnb, how far they live from the home they want to rent, and other factors. The screening system has been tested since last October in parts of Australia.
biztoc.com
Southwest Airlines offers fall and winter fares for special sale price
Southwest Airlines announced a fare sale through August 26 with one-way fares as low as $79 or $59 on some routes. If you don't mind traveling at off-peak times, you could find some great deals. The fares are good if you book before 11:59 p.m. CT on Aug. 26. Flights...
Comments / 0